We're never again going to take a simple hug for granted. Or, for that matter, closeness with people in general. We're going to be the first to offer a cheery "Hi!" to the acquaintance we cross paths with, in a proximity closer to six feet, at the grocery store.

We’re all feeling it, that intensifying anticipation for a life that doesn’t revolve around lost or lessened employment and an existence radius that rarely extends beyond our property line. We’re going to buy rounds of drinks for our buddies at our favorite watering hole or celebrate around the backyard bonfire and all that good stuff, etc.

All that goodness is going to happen when this pandemic fades and things start to get back to "normal." But now is when, almost by default it seems, I'm supposed to reference a "new normal" that life will return to, because there may never be a normal "normal" or an "old" normal again. But don't bet the farm. We're humans. We're Americans. Our unofficial national motto after Sept. 11, 2001 may have been "Never Forget," but on the whole we're a pretty forgetful lot equipped with microscopic attention spans.

Will we actually change? Will we have to change? This is the "land of the free" and we sure love hanging our hat on everything that mantra makes possible, but, short of breaking the law of course, is it best that in a post-pandemic world or at least before the next pandemic hits if we can basically do whatever we want wherever we want whenever we want?

A weighty question, indeed. Who would have thought a few short weeks ago that the hottest topic in all of the land would involve our freedom, and our freedoms being compromised by government order, and what life is going to be like when we're once again able to leave our homes as we please and be with people?

Isn't it kind of encouraging, not to mention pleasantly surprising, how we've realized that we're not so set in our ways? That we're not in lockstep with our routine? Or to things a few short weeks ago we thought were critical to our very existence, but now, we’re realized, were mostly things that simply took up a tremendous amount of our time? That we do have the ability to adapt, even if we really weren't given any other options?

For me, it came down to simply flinging a Frisbee on the street in front of our house with our youngest son a couple weeks back. The sky was brilliant blue, the sun was blazing down on us, and all over our yard springtime birds chirped and sang and flew from tree to tree and feeder to feeder.

That's when my wife, soaking up some rays on the steps, reminded me that, if not for the pandemic and all of its social restrictions, I would have been in the house at that very moment, stretched out in the recliner, "Watching golf on TV."

She was right. I would have been doing that very thing. And, don’t get me wrong, I would have been happy as a clam doing it.

But I haven't watched a live sporting event on TV for a month. The same goes for countless other sports-obsessed fans like me. But...look! It hasn't killed us. We miss it dearly, but it’s not like we’re pained with actual, physical withdrawal. We still have air in our lungs and a thump-thump in our chest.

They're so desperate to give us something to watch and something to distract us and take up our time that they might actually try to have an abbreviated Major League Baseball season with all of the teams playing all of their games in Arizona.

What are we, the Roman mob? Does Caesar need to placate us with "games" in the Colosseum while throwing chunks of bread at us?

We said, in all seriousness, that we’d essentially die without March Madness, The Masters, the start of the Major League Baseball season, and the NHL and NBA playoffs on TV.

We need to be posing bigger questions.

How will we look at our planet after this? How will we treat her? The way she’s acting the longer this pandemic slogs on, the more clear it becomes that humans are the virus that infects her and makes her sick. Animals, even some barely a human being anywhere ever lays an eye on, are being spotted in places that are usually wall-to-wall people. Metropolises with their skyscrapers that you normally can’t even see from the air during an average day are now visibly brilliant, their daily blanket of suffocating, choking smog suddenly pulled away.

How will we look at the once-thought impossible notion of not being chained to an office and a desk for 40 hours or more per week in order to get our work not just done, but done well?

How will we look at our government? All this capitalism sure is great and, boy, do a lot of people hate the word “socialism” even if they don’t realize it’s all around them every day. But when capitalism hits the fan every few years everyone sure wants to be first in line to demand free cash from Uncle Sam.

Will we be willing to change, at all, once change is no longer being forced upon us?

That is the question.