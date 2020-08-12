Voters will remember who's at fault.

All we hear about these days is hard-lined partisan bickering, centered around party and individual self-interest. Now we face the possibility of a mutually agreed upon “stalemate” until after the elections, technically a “shut down”!

My response is easier to state than explain in short space:

Shut Down?

Shut Up!

Step Up or Step Down!

Run the Country,

Not for Election!

“We the People”

Didn’t Default,

But We’ll be Looking for Those at Fault!

See you in November!