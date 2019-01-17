Thunder Hawks vs. Cancer events are being held at Montevideo sporting events this week.

Thunder Hawks vs. Cancer events are being held at Montevideo sporting events this week. On Tuesday, $993 was raised at the boys basketball game against Benson. There was a silent auction of artwork created by members of the boys basketball team, special t-shirts were sold, and a 50/50 drawing was held. Here, the Thunder Hawks girls team gets ready for the 75-second Bucket Challenge. Another Thunder Hawks vs. Cancer event will be held tomorrow (Friday) evening at the girls home basketball game. Come out and support the Thunder Hawks and join the fight against cancer! (Staff photo by Mike Milbrandt)

