The Pirates completed their second season sweep over a section opponent.

CROOKSTON - Crookston built a 12-2 advantage in the first 5:30, never trailed the rest of the way, Rachel Hefta (Sr. F) matched her season high in points and the Pirates completed a season sweep over the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a 59-48 win.



The difference in the first half came in the form of free throws. The Pirates (14-10, 8-6 Section 8AA) knocked down 11-of-13 in the opening frame while the Prowlers (4-16, 2-9 Section 8AA) mustered 2-of-3.

“I think for the most part, we just slowed down a little bit,” Pirates Head Coach Darin Zimmerman said. “[Assistant Coach] Leah [Zimmerman] said we’ve been in a rush to get rid of it. So take a breath, just get settled and get a good routine.”



Thief River Falls made seven threes to Crookston’s two, but the Pirates outscored the Prowlers in two-point range 36-20.

“Thief came out, played a zone and we just did a really good job with reversals and getting the ball around,” Zimmerman said. “We did a nice job of moving the ball and taking good shots. Some of them were outside, but a lot of them were inside. They were contested shots, but they weren’t the most contested shots because we worked pretty hard to get a good look.”



For the third straight game, Hefta led Crookston in points. This time, the senior totaled 17 to match her season high. In the last seven games, Hefta averages 11.1 points per contest.

Zimmerman says it was only a matter of time before Hefta began to produce in such a manner.

“We knew it was going to come,” Zimmerman said. “She’s just a very gifted basketball player. Her will to win or help the team is just very, very high. She understands, as a senior, we’re in the stretch part of the season. You got to go, you got to play well and really got to get after it every possession. She’s very aggressive, but at the same time, she’s very under control.”

Emma Borowicz (So. G) provided another scoring threat and contributed 14, Kasey Cwikla (Jr. G) had eight, Kylie Solheim (Sr. G) finished with seven as did Dani Boyle (Jr. G). Halle Winjum (7th Grade G) scored a quick four, and Gretchen Theis (Jr. G) rounded out the list with two.

No one Prowler carried the load, but four reached at least nine. Eleven came from Alexa Rogalla (Sr. G), Annika Dalager (Jr. C) added 10, Brylee Lingen (8th Grade G) and Olivia Hawkins (Fr. C) each scored nine, Becca Leier (Sr. C) tallied four, Hailey Rosendahl (Sr. G) totaled three and Carley Johnson (Jr. G) hit a basket.



The win is the Pirates’ third in four days which comes after a seven game losing streak.

“I think we had a lot of confidence today,” Cwikla said. “TRF is a good team, and I think we really wanted this one bad. We’ve been working really hard and preparing for this for a while now.”



Crookston owned the hot hand to start. Hefta scored five points in the first five minutes, and Boyle sunk a three from the corner for a quick 12-2 lead. Borowicz, Boyle and Hefta tacked on two apiece, and all the Prowlers had to show for was seven points by Dalager as they trailed the Pirates 18-7 with 8:24 to play in the half.



Thief River Falls’ fortunes changed and began with a trey by Lingen, the second Prowler to score in the game. Following a pair of Borowicz free throws, the Prowlers continued their 10-2 run featuring baskets by Rogalla, Leier and Hawkins to cut the deficit to 20-17 with 6:07 to go.



Zimmerman called a timeout for a breather, and a different Crookston team emerged from the huddle. Cwikla made the team’s eighth and ninth free throws of the half, Hefta tallied her ninth point of the frame and Halle Winjum scored four points in 20 seconds. Suddenly, the Crookston lead shot up to 12 at 30-18.



Lingen hit a three to kill the 12-1 run and later added a basket with 48 seconds remaining. The Prowlers ended the final 2:30 on an 8-4 advantage but finished the half behind 34-26.



Borowicz and Solheim expanded on their lead sinking back-to-back threes for a 40-26 advantage. Solheim, who went the first half scoreless, put up seven in the second half. Hefta stayed consistent in her scoring notching eight in the latter half.



Crookston maintained a double digit lead throughout the entire half. The closest the Prowlers came to getting under nine points occurred after consecutive threes by Rogalla to make it a 56-46 game with 4:36 to play.



After converting on 13 of their first 15 free throws, the Pirates shot only 1-for-8 in the final three minutes. Lucky for Crookston, they often rebounded after a miss.



At two minutes left, Thief River looked to inch closer down 11, but a steal by Solheim and a bucket from Hefta applied the dagger, and the Pirates closed out a 59-48 victory.

“At that point, we went back and tried to match up with them a little bit,” Zimmerman said. “Ky made a good read and it was a nice play, a big play at that time. There wasn’t a ton of time left, but to get the ball back in that situation was really important.”



Crookston will have the weekend to rest before they head to Stephen-Argyle on Monday, February 18. The Storm of Section 8A currently boasts a record of 22-0. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

