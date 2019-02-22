Also featured: boys' basketball margins of victory and defeat.

Wrestling

12-5, 5-3 Section 8A



The season that began in November will reach its climax where it all started. The Pirates are set to host the Section 8A Individual Tournament where they hope to send some of their own to the state competition.

Last season, Crookston saw three of their own qualify for state. Colton Weiland, a 2018 graduate in 138 pounds won the section title, Zach Brown (So.) took gold in the 113 class and Lukas Meier (Sr.) advanced as runner-up at 145. Meier went on to place fifth at state.

This season, Brown enters the tournament ranked second in the state among 113-pound wrestlers, and Meier is ninth in 152 pounds.

Crookston has lived and died by the pin this season. In 17 duals and six tournaments, all wrestlers combine for a record of 119-119 when a fall decides a match. Across five competitions the mark sat at 24-39, improved to 81-68 throughout 16 contests and now rests even at 119-119.



Boys’ Hockey

8-17-1, 5-9 Section 8A



Crookston earned the position they sought after: a home playoff game. They took on Detroit Lakes in the section quarterfinals for the fourth straight year but could not repeat the previous two years’ outcomes and lost 2-1.

Although the Pirates outscored Detroit Lakes 1-0 in the third period, an issue that persisted in the regular season came in the form of final period scoring.

First Period

Pirates - 25

Opponents - 24

Second Period

Pirates - 29

Opponents -29

Third Period

Pirates - 25

Opponents -36



Girls’ Basketball

15-10, 8-6 Section 8AA



The Pirates won arguably their biggest game in years when they handed the Stephen-Argyle Storm their first defeat of the year. After losing seven in a row and eight of nine, Crookston has rattled off four straight.

Between their eight losses and four wins, their average points scored per game only elevated form 48.75 to 49.25 for a half a point difference. The massive change came with defense. Opponents scored 58.25 points per game in the eight losses. In the four wins, Crookston has held their foes to 39.75 points per game.



Boys’ Basketball

8-16, 5-11 Section 8AA



Crookston recently suffered their fourth straight loss and eighth defeat in the last 10 tries.

The Pirates do not possess much experience in close games. Out of the Pirates’ 16 losses, 14 of them were by 10 or more points.

Even in their eight victories, only two were by a margin of less than 10.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.