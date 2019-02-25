The Golden Eagles fall to 0-7 on the year.

GRAND FORKS – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team was defeated 7-0 by Minnesota State University Moorhead Sat., Feb. 23 at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-7 on the year, while the Dragons improved their mark to 7-1 on the 2019 slate.

Minnesota Crookston was led in doubles at the No. 3 slot by Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) and Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.), who picked up a game win, but fell 6-1 to Stevi Parker and Emma Andersen. At the No. 1 doubles spot, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) and Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) fell 6-0 to Julia Geske and Olivia Keelin.At the No. 2 slot, Hanna Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) and Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) fell 6-0 to Rachel Nguyen and Jalyn Kornblum.

In singles, Smith picked up two game victories at the No. 2 slot, but fell 6-0, 6-2 to Alexis Konecne. At the No. 1 spot, Erickson was upended by Geske, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Ruckheim earned a game win, but fell 6-1, 6-0, to Kornblum. At the No. 4 spot, Cilengi was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Wood. At No. 5 singles, Zhao was upended by Parker, 6-0, 6-1. Finally, at No. 6 singles, Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) fell 6-0, 6-1 to Andersen.

Minnesota Crookston returns to action March 2 against Minnesota State University in Bemidji, Minn.