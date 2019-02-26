The Golden Eagles have six seniors on this year's team, but three seniors were part of Coach Dan Weisse's first recruiting class, and have been there through the best of times and the worst of times.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball celebrated their senior day Sat., Feb.16 in Lysaker Gymnasium and it ended in the most perfect way possible, a 72-60 victory over the University of Mary.

The Golden Eagles have six seniors on this year’s team, but three seniors were part of Coach Dan Weisse’s first recruiting class, and have been there through the best of times and the worst of times. These three young men have put in countless hours of work and without their help, along with the three other seniors, Coach Weisse’s vision of where this program could get in four years would not have become a reality.

Aaron Hollcraft (Sr., G, Crookston, Minn.), Darin Viken (Sr., G, Fosston, Minn.) and Chase Knickerbocker (Sr., G/F, Annandale, Minn.) came to Crookston knowing they were going to go through some tough times, but they wanted to work hard and be program changers.

All three student-athletes came from winning high school programs. Viken’s senior year at Fosston high school, he led his Greyhounds to a 25-4 record, while Hollcraft also led his Crookston Pirates to the same 25-4 record. Knickerbocker saw his Annandale Cardinals finish the regular season 20-11 and advance to the Minnesota State Basketball Tournament as a senior.

Coming in as freshman, the Golden Eagles were going through a change. Dan Weisse was in his second season as the head coach. In 2015-2016, the Golden Eagles won just three games. It would be easy for some players to not tough it out and just leave, but the three native Minnesotans wanted to create something special.

“We knew that coming in as freshman, we would have to compete right away,” said Knickerbocker. “It was very hard, because we got beat up our freshman year. We learned from it and it brought us closer,” continued the lanky senior from Annandale.

Fast forward to 2019. The Golden Eagles have made history by winning the most overall, conference and home games in program history. Pretty special for a group of kids from the “State of Hockey.”

In the four years they have worn the maroon and gold, the trio of seniors have seen a rise in win totals every season. Three wins as a freshman, eight as sophomores, 10 as juniors and 16 and counting this season.

Hollcraft thinks that it’s great that history has been broken this year, but this season isn’t a success until the Golden Eagles do something they have never done.

“Yeah this season has been great and I have loved making history with the wins, but if and when we win a playoff game this season, that’s when I think our time here will come full circle,” Hollcraft said. “It’s been hard, but it’s been an improvement for sure this season.”

Crookston is nothing new to Hollcraft. He has been here for a majority of his life. He played three sports at Crookston High School, and now he is playing basketball and baseball at Minnesota Crookston. Some people thought he was making a mistake by playing two sports in college, and also staying so close to home.

Early on in his freshman year, Hollcraft might have thought those people were right, that he may have made a mistake. It was a tragedy that made Hollcraft feel that he made the right choice.

On Aug. 30, 2016, Hollcraft lost his older brother Joseph in a car accident and it wasn’t easy for the home-grown Golden Eagle, but having a team helped him get through the tough time in his life.

“Right away, the guys were calling me, making sure I was okay and the guys made it their effort to go through that with me,” Hollcraft said. “Specifically Darin, Coach (Steve) Gust who did a lot for my family and Coach Bryan Beamish, they made sure they were there for me.”

“I had some of the baseball guys come to the funeral and at that time, I didn’t know a lot of their names because we had 25 or so new guys. Having the community and my teammates there for me made me feel that I made the right choice.”

Fosston and Crookston are roughly just 60 miles apart down Highway 2. The close-knit communities and the small town atmosphere helped bring Viken and Hollcraft become what they are today, best friends.

The two first met when they became roommates’ freshman year at Minnesota Crookston and although they knew of each other, they didn’t really know anything about one another.

“Right off the bat, we were really cool with each other,” said the senior guard from Fosston. “I think it was easy because Aaron is a very real person and I could just be myself with him, and I think he brings that out in a lot of people and that’s why he’s one of the best teammates I have ever had.”

Since the 2016-2017 season, the two best friends have seen a large difference in playing time. In their sophomore season, Viken played 70 minutes, compared to Hollcraft’s 46. Last season, as juniors, Viken played 452 minutes compared to 34 for Hollcraft. This season, Viken has seen the court for 327 minutes compared to 47 for Hollcraft, who has been out since December with an ankle injury.

For some people that would lead to jealousy but for Hollcraft, he is happy every time Viken steps out on the floor in a Golden Eagle uniform.

“The kid just works so hard,” said Hollcraft. “Darin will even say that sometimes he didn’t think he belonged on the court, but he has worked his butt off to play valuable minutes.”

Every time Viken attempts a three point shot, the first person to stand up is Hollcraft and if Viken makes it, fans will see Hollcraft with a big smile on his face, proud of his best friend for hitting a big shot for his team. The bond between the two was evident on senior night that Senior Day Saturday when Hollcraft donned a shirt made specifically for Viken by Fosston High School Activities Director Ryan Hanlon for all of Viken’s supporters to wear.

The two young men have become so close that Viken will be in Hollcraft’s wedding in December of next year. Pretty special bond for a pair of local student-athletes.

Knickerbocker has been a fixture for the Golden Eagles in his four years in Crookston. Knickerbocker averaged 4.3 PPG in his freshman season, making 28 threes. In his sophomore season, the Annandale native averaged 11.7 PPG, second on the team. Last season was a rough one for Knickerbocker, who saw his season end 13 games in, but still averaged 11 PPG.

Knickerbocker has had a solid senior season, averaging 11.6 PPG and playing in all 31 games so far, including having one of his best performance on Saturday in his final regular season game. Knickerbocker scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and going 5-5 from beyond the arc in front of a huge fan section.

Knickerbocker’s parents actually now reside in St. Cloud, Minn., the site of the Golden Eagles final regular season game and Knickerbocker had about 25 fans in attendance. Two people you will always see at Golden Eagle games are his parents, Todd and Kelley.

“My dad and me have always shared a passion for the game,” Knickerbocker said. “I remember when my mom would always work early morning and she would always yell at me and my dad for dribbling the ball too loud at 9:00 at night. My parents have always been there and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

These three seniors have been through the ups and downs throughout their basketball career, but one thing has always been consistent: togetherness. You will always hear that one word when the guys get ready to take the floor before each game. “1-2-3, TOGETHER,” the guys will say with their arm in the air all huddled around in a large circle.

The six Golden Eagle seniors have one more guaranteed game in their careers, and that comes this Wednesday in the NSIC quarterfinals against the University of Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D., at 7:00 p.m.

No matter what happens in the upcoming weeks, the six seniors have made a strong bond that will last a lifetime.

“Being part of a team, you always have that sense of a family, and I don’t think that will ever change,” Knickerbocker said.



