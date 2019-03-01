Zach Brown won by fall and decision to make it to the final four, lost to the one seed in the semifinals and won his consolation semifinals match. Lukas Meier went 2-1 on day one before dropping his first match of day two.

ST. PAUL - Zach Brown (So. 113 Pounds) has put together a 3-1 performance, and Lukas Meier's (Sr. 152 Pounds) season came to an end after losing his second consolation match at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Brown won both of his matches to advance to the semifinals. Lukas Meier stayed alive on day one going 2-1, the second win came in an elimination match.

“We feel pretty good about where we’re at,” Pirates Head Coach Wes Hanson said after day one. “I thought both guys wrestled really well, had a lot of good offense and put together some good matches. Both guys picking up two wins on the day is fun.”

Brown dropped the semis match, beat his consolation semifinals opponent and will now wrestle for third place. Meier's tournament concluded with a loss in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Zach Brown (So. 113 Pounds)



Brown, the fifth seed in the tournament, secured his first round victory over Brady Holien (Fr.), a 12 seed of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, with a win by fall in 49 seconds. Not only did Brown's 16th pin of the season advance him to the quarterfinals, the win served as Brown’s 100th in his career as a Pirate.



The sophomore hoped to face No. 4 Carter Meiners (So.) of LPGE-Browerville, the wrestler responsible for Brown’s season-ending loss at state last season and his only defeat this year, in the quarterfinals. But after Meiners’ double overtime loss in round one, Brown met with No. 13 Tucker Ginther (8th Grade) from Caledonia-Houston, who improved to 24-15 after beating Meiners.

“I went out and got a quick pin that first match, and that definitely helped because I didn’t have to go a full six minutes,” Brown said. “That second match was a pretty good kid. He was good at defending takedowns and scrambling. Whenever I’d get in on a shot, I’d always have to work to get that takedown. To go out there and beat him and make it to the semis is nice.”

Against Ginther, Brown snagged a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown and expanded his advantage on a takedown and a near fall to 6-0, the eventual final.

Hanson had nothing but praise for Brown on day one.

“His mindset this year is to go and wrestle hard and win a bunch of matches down here,” Hanson said. “In that first one, he countered a nice leg attack, got one of his own and picked up a pin for his 100th win. In the quarterfinals, he was able to get to some fakes and run through him with a double leg. He really wrestled well in all positions.”

Brown, who improved his record to 38-1, faced the No. 1 seed, Charley Elwood (8th Grade) from Medford, in the semifinals.

Knowing he had a medal locked up, Brown put focus on climbing the podium.

“[Elwood] is pretty good, but I feel if wrestle my match, I can take him on,” Brown said on Friday. “It’s nice knowing that I’ve placed, but right now, I want to reach big and get in that finals match.”

Elwood controlled the first and second periods scoring on a takedown, a reversal and a nearfall. Brown's first takedown in the third period cut the deficit to 6-2 and his second made it a 7-4 match with under a minute to go.

Brown benefited from a penalty but still needed two more points to tie the match with 12 seconds left. Elwood then iced the match on a reversal in the final six seconds for a 9-5 score and moved on to the finals with a record of 34-2.

The loss was only Brown's second of the season.

The sophomore moved to the consolation semifinals to face No. 6 Cael Bartels (Jr.) from Chatfield at 33-9. The two traded two points from a takedown and a reversal, and Brown took a 3-2 lead in the shortened first period on an escape.

Bartels evened the score on an escape to start the second period, and Brown regained a two-point advantage with his second takedown of the match. With three points from an escape and a takedown in the third frame, Brown went on to win 8-3 and advance to the bronze medal match with a record of 40-2.

In the consolation championship, Brown will wrestle No. 3 Aydin Horner (Fr.) from Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove. Horner comes in with a 46-4 record.

The next session begins at 4 p.m.

Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds)

Meier, seeded sixth, beat No. 11 Isaac Denstad (Jr.) from Caledonia-Houston in the first round. Denstad entered the match with a 33-10 record, but Meier controlled the entire contest. Meier scored on three takedowns, three nearfalls and a reversal. The third takedown put away Denstad 16-1 in 5:36.



Improving to 20-6 on the season, the senior faced a difficult task in the form of No. 3 Seth Brossard (Sr.) of Kenyon-Wanamingo. Brossard came in with a 45-0 record.

Meier avoided a pin in the first period, but Brossard still jumped out ahead 5-0. After a reversal, Brossard led 7-0 through two periods. Meier claimed two points on a takedown in the third, but Brossard's lead proved too great as the undefeated senior won by major decision 13-2.

“Looking back at today, we got caught out of position, especially in that second match,” Meier said. “We weren’t putting [Brossard] in the position we wanted him to be where we were attacking. He was more on the offense. Got to look past today, and tomorrow’s a new day.”



In Meier's first consolation match, he wrestled No. 14 Damion Theisen, a senior from Royalton-Upsala, with a record of 18-7. Meier led 2-1 after one period, grabbed two nearfall points in the second and capped off an 8-6 decision win with two escapes and a takedown.

Hanson admired Meier's ability to react in a win-or-go-home situation.

“In his first match of the day, he just had a ton of offense,” Hanson said. “He ran into a really good opponent in that quarterfinals match, but the way he bounced back speaks volumes. It’s all on the line and a must-win. He picked up a really nice takedown in the first and locked up a nice cradle.”

Meier entered the arena for his second elimination match to start Saturday. Needing one more win to ensure a podium appearance, Meier took on No. 7 Marcus Otomo (Sr.) from Dover-Eyota.

Fully aware of the stakes, Meier said on Friday he cannot put too much thought on who he wrestles in the coming match.

“Coming into this tournament, my goal was to finish on the right side of the podium, which means I win my last match,” Meier said. “I don’t want to give up on my goals. I need to focus on myself and not my opponent. I need to really get back on my offense.”

The match featured a great deal of offense but not in the first period, which is shortened to one minute for this round in the tournament.

Otomo scored four unanswered points via escape, reversal and nearfall to lead 4-1. Meier countered on a takedown and a nearfall to go ahead 5-4. Meier had Otomo on his back after the takedown, but the expiring clock to end period number two saved Otomo.

Trailing 6-5 after a takedown in the third, Meier earned an escape to tie the match with less than a minute to go. The match went into overtime, and 53 seconds in, Otomo took down Meier to end the match and Meier's season.

Otomo improved to 34-4 record, and Meier ended his senior campaign at 21-8.

In his career as a Pirate, Meier amassed over 100 wins, qualified for state twice and placed fifth at the 2018 state tournament at 145 pounds.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.