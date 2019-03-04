UMN Crookston drops to 6-10.

MINOT, N.D.—The Golden Eagles softball team wrapped up their weekend out in Minot, N.D., for two games with Dickinson State and Minot State.

Sunday would go exactly how Saturday would for Minnesota Crookston, with the Golden Eagles defeating Dickinson State 4-0 and falling to Minot State 7-6.

In the game against the Blue Hawks, Paige Pitlick (Jr., 1B/P, Jordan, Minn.) got the start in the circle for the Golden Eagles and went the entire way to pick up the win, her second on the season. Pitlick gave up just three hits and struck out a season high 11 on the day.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles picked up four hits, but they were timely. Mika Rodriguez (Jr., SS/2B, Laveen, Ariz.), Malia Pula (Jr., UT, Gilroy, Calif.) and Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.) had the hits for Minnesota Crookston. Bjorge had two of the four hits.

The Golden Eagles got on the board in the first inning after a Bjorge single drove in Pula for a 1-0 lead. The Golden Eagles would score two in the third after a Pula homerun, which drove in Rodriguez. Pula continues her torrid start, hitting her second homerun and driving in her 15th RBI. The Golden Eagles would add an insurance run in the fifth inning on a Bjorge single, driving in Leah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.).

The win for the Golden Eagles matches their win total from last season through 16 games.

The second game against the Beavers would feature a lot more offense than in game one. The Golden Eagles would lead until the very last inning, but MISU scored four in the last inning to walk off on the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston would score in the top half of the first on a Pula single, which scored Rodriguez, who scored her 17th run, which leads the team.

The Beavers would answer back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the second to take a 2-1 lead. The score would stay like that until the Golden Eagles put up crooked numbers in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 6-2 lead. Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) drove in a run with a double to tie the game.

Leading 6-3 heading into the final inning, the Golden Eagles weren’t able to hold off the Beavers, as they walked off the Golden Eagles on a single up the middle.

The Golden Eagles had 12 hits on the day, including multi-hit games from four different players in the lineup. Rodriguez had two, Jordan Peterson (So., C/UT, Lakeville, Minn.) had three hits, Pula had two and Hannah Macias finished with two. The Golden Eagles did leave seven runners on base.

Taylor Graven (So., P, Greene, Iowa) got the start in the circle and went six innings while giving up 13 hits and runs. Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa) came in to try to get the save, but wasn’t able to do so.

Travis Owen, in his first year as the head coach, loves his team so far.

“We competed very well today and while game two didn’t fall our way, we are right there with a chance to sweep,” said Owen. “We will continue to move forward and improving together as a team.”

With the split, the Golden Eagles are 6-10 on the season. They next play on March 17, when they travel to the sunshine state for eight games, starting with a contest against Caldwell University at 10:15 a.m.



