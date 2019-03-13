The Crookston Pirates boys’ track and field team began their workouts in the halls and gym of the high school. In the 2017-2018 season, the Pirates sent two individuals to state, Mason Wang (100m) and Lukas Meier (pole vault). Wang graduated in 2018 and Meier will not return to the team for his senior year. The first meet is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at Concordia College in Moorhead, an indoor venue.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.