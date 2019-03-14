The Golden Eagles fall to 0-12 with the loss to the Hawks.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team fell 7-0 to Rockhurst University at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. The match wrapped up their three-match trip to Florida.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-12 with the loss to the Hawks. Rockhurst improves to 6-3 with the victory.

At No. 1 singles, Reanne Erickson (Sr., Fargo, N.D.) picked up a game win over Sam Czarnecki, but fell 6-1, 6-0. At the No. 3 singles slot, Hannah Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) won a game over Emma Persson, but fell 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) took a game win, but was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Octavia Malin. At the No. 5 spot, Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) picked up a game victory, but fell 6-1, 6-0 to Paula Romero. At the No.2 slot, Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Anilu Barraza. At No. 6 singles, Tori Koch (Sr., Bemidji, Minn.) was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Sara Flaxbeard.

In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Erickson and Smith fell 6-0 to Barraza and Malin. At the No. 2 spot, Ruckheim and Cilengi were defeated 6-0 by Czarnecki and Romero. At the No. 3 slot, Zhao and Koch were defeated 6-0 by Flaxbeard and Persson.

Minnesota Crookston returns to action March 24 at 1 p.m. against Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn.