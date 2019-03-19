BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s and women’s basketball teams had 12 players named to the 2018-19 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Winter All-Academic Team as announced by the conference office Fri., March 15. Five student-athletes from the men’s and women’s basketball teams were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The men’s basketball team was represented by seven student-athletes with: Chase Knickerbocker (Sr., G/F, Annandale, Minn.), Aaron Hollcraft (Sr., G, Crookston, Minn.), Chase Johnson (R-so., F/C, La Crosse, Wis.), Harrison Cleary (Jr., G, Oak Creek, Wis), Darin Viken (Sr., G, Fosston, Minn.), Ben Juhl (So., G, Clive, Iowa), and Gable Smith (R-Sr., F/C, Lodi, Wis.) earning NSIC All-Academic honors. Knickerbocker, Hollcraft, and Johnson were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The women’s basketball team were represented by five student-athletes with: Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., G, Marshfield, Wis.), Stephanie McWilliams (Jr., G, Grand Forks, N.D.), Amber Schoenicke (Jr., F/C, Marshall, Wis.), Paige Weakley (Jr., G, Kearney, Mo.), and Maria Delgado (Sr., G, London, England) earning NSIC All-Academic honors. Michaelis, and McWilliams were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The NSIC had 679 student-athletes receive NSIC Winter All-Academic recognition, while 354 were selected to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. The Golden Eagles had 14 student-athlete selected to the 2017-18 NSIC Winter All-Academic Team.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

The 679 student-athletes is an increase of 78 from last winter's 601.