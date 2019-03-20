Rustad earned his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 6.49 on the season.

Left handed pitcher Zach Rustad was named NSIC Pitcher of the Week after pitching a complete game shutout in the opening game of the series with Wayne State College.

The senior from Blaine, Minn., was outstanding on Sunday afternoon in the seven inning win over the Wildcats.

Rustad went all seven innings while allowing just one hit to the high powered Wildcat offense. The one hit that Rustad allowed came in the fourth inning.

In that win over the Wildcats, Rustad struck out seven Wayne State hitters, while walking just three. The win for the Golden Eagles was the first win that resulted in a sweep to open NSIC play.

Rustad earned his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 6.49 on the season. Rustad is 2-3 on the season, with his previous win coming on Feb. 23, over Dakota Wesleyan. Rustad will look to continue his momentum this weekend with a weekend series against Concordia-St. Paul.

Rustad and Jordan Barth of Augustana College were recognized this week for their play on the field. Barth was named player of the week.

The Golden Eagles are back in action this weekend at Concordia-St. Paul, who owns a 2-1 record in NSIC play.



