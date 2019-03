What

The annual Crookston Youth Basketball Association featuring 126 teams from 3rd grade to 8th grade boys and girls. The tournament brings an estimated 3,000 people to the community.



When

Girls - Friday night, Saturday morning to Saturday afternoon

Boys - Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening, Sunday (12 p.m.-4 p.m.)



Where

10 total courts

UMN Crookston Wellness Center

Lysaker Gymnasium (UMN Crookston campus)

Crookston Sports Center

Highland Elementary School

Crookston High School



Stay updated on teams and schedules with the app, Tourney Machine.