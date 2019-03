Under Hastings' guidance, Minnesota State is 182-79-21 over the last seven seasons.

Minnesota State coach and Crookston native Mike Hastings led the Mavericks to their fourth WCHA regular championship in his seven seasons in Mankato this year and has the MSU in the WCHA Championship Game for the fourth time in his tenure with the program. Under Hastings' guidance, Minnesota State is 182-79-21 over the last seven seasons.

The 182 wins are the most by any program in college hockey over that span. At 31-7-2, the Mavericks have set a new school record for victories in a season and lead the nation in wins in the 2018-19 campaign.

They have also reached the 20-win mark for the seventh consecutive season under Hastings. Currently sitting at No. 3 in the Pairwise rankings, MSU is on the verge of its fifth NCAA playoff appearance in the last seven years.

Statistically, the Mavericks lead the nation in power play goals (44), goal margin (+73) and GAA (1.70) this season.

The 2018-19 Mavericks also led the WCHA with seven All-League selections and ranked second in the WCHA with 17 All-Academic honorees. This is Hastings' third WCHA Coach of the Year honor.