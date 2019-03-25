Cleary averaged 22.2 points per game on the season and shot 43.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the three-point line.

The accolades keep piling up for Minnesota Crookston junior guard Harrison Cleary. The six foot one native of Oak Creek, Wis., was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-Central Region second team on Friday afternoon.

Cleary had a year to remember in his third season as a Golden Eagle. Cleary averaged 22.2 points per game on the season and shot 43.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the three-point line. Cleary was almost automatic from the charity stripe, where he missed just 10 free throws the entire season, shooting 153 of 163, good for 93.9 percent.

Cleary ranked in the top 10 of the NSIC in a variety of offensive categories this past season, including scoring (4th), three-point percentage (2nd), three-point makes per game (3rd), assists (8th) and finished first in minutes played in the conference.

Cleary also finished 18th in the nation in scoring and finished first in the entire nation in free throw percentage.

Cleary had some giant games this season, including having sixteen games where he scored over 20 points, three games scoring over 30 points and one game when he scored a career high 47 points against MSU Moorhead on Dec., 8. In that win over the Dragons, Cleary shot 16-28 from the field, 7-8 from the three point line and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

The NABC coaches voted on the best 88 basketball players across all of the eight Division II regions.

Cleary joins some impressive names on the list, including four other NSIC players. Gage Davis of St. Cloud State and Ryan Bruggeman of Southwest Minnesota State were named to the All-Central region first team, while Brandon Myer of Minnesota-Duluth and Ian Smith of Northern State were named to the second team along with Cleary. Cleary and Myer are both juniors.



