The girls placed fifth, and the boys took seventh.

Six days after they opened their season at Concordia College in Moorhead, the Pirates track and field teams returned to the same location for their second competition. This time for the Pine-To-Prairie Indoor Meet.

Breanna Kressin (Fr.) and Jada Dillabough (Sr.) each brought home individual golds to help the girls team to a fifth place finish, and Jaden Lubarski (Sr.) snagged a first place as the boys took seventh.

“I thought there was a ton of improvement made,” Boys Head Coach Wayne Folkers said. “You go down our list, you look at times and distances from last week, I think every kid has a PR today from last week.”

The girls, who were without competitors due to ACT prep, tallied 64 points in the nine team field. Minnewaska Area totaled 144 and placed first. On the boys’ side, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton beat out 10 other schools with 198.5 points. Crookston amassed 27.

“We saw a lot of different times,” Girls Head Coach Amy Boll said. “We know where we’re striving for, so we know where we’re at right now and how hard we need to work to get the goals we want to obtain at the end of the season.”

Kressin won the 55m for the second consecutive week. Her time of 9.53 finished .01 seconds behind her time from a week ago. The freshman also collected points for the team in the 200m where she placed fourth at 29.26, .27 seconds faster than last week.

After finishing in third for shot put to kick off the season, Dillabough jumped to first this time with a top throw of 34 feet 1 inch, a foot further than when the senior placed third.

The 800m relay of Hayden Winjum (Fr.), Kressin, Rachel Hefta (Sr.) and Emma Borowicz (So.) notched the team’s third gold beating out 15 other teams and finishing in 1:55.10. The team, who added Winjum this week, took second six days before and cut 3.55 seconds to place first in the season’s second meet.

Borowicz collected 12 points by herself placing third in both the 400m (1:03.25) and pole vault (7’6”). Borowicz’s 400m time set a new personal record for the sophomore.

“Emma had a great run in the 400 open for the best time she’s had all year,” Boll said. “Her 4-by-2 placed first place, and the girls did really well with that. They had a very good time, and I was proud of how they did.”

Jaden Lubarski (Sr.) proved to be the only Pirate boy to take first in an event, and he did so in the 800m. Lubarski took his time from last week and shattered it by 10.19 seconds for a new time of 2:10.51.

“That’s a lot of time, if you think about it,” Folkers said on Lubarski’s performance. “Karsten Isaacson did a nice job of high jumping today and improved by four inches from last week. My throwers all improved, so it was a fun meet to watch as these guys start to gain some confidence.

Up next, the teams will head to Bemidji State on Tuesday, April 9 at 1 p.m. for another indoor meet.



** Denotes Personal Season Best



Girls - 5th, 64 points



Individuals

Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

55m Hurdles - 1st, 9.53

200m - 4th, 29.26**



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Shot Put - 1st, 34’1”**



Emma Borowicz (So.)

400m - 3rd, 1:03.25**

Pole Vault - 3rd, 7’6”



Abby Borowicz (8th Grade)

400m - 16th, 1:09.89

3200m - 3rd, 14:03.64

Pole Vault - 13th, 5’6”**



Amanda Schultz (Fr.)

400m - 22nd, 1:15.45

3200m - 7th, 15:06.62



Ally Perreault (Fr.)

Long Jump - 22nd, 10’4.5”

Shot Put - 7th, 27’3”**



Halle Winjum (7th Grade)

800m - 8th, 2:50.10



Brekken Tull (7th Grade)

55m - 28th, 8.95

200m - 23rd, 33.08

55m Hurdles - 13th, 11.60



Emma Gunderson (7th Grade)

55m - 30th, 9.01

800m - 11th, 2:51.11

Libby Salentine (8th Grade)

55m - 37th, 9.19

Shot Put - 22nd, 23’7”



Morgen Arguelles (Fr.)

55m - 40th, 9.24**

200m - 28th, 34.62

Long Jump - 23rd, 9’4”



Angelica Perala (Fr.)

55m - 45th, 9.76**

400m - 31st, 1:27.20**



Ella Weber (So.)

55m - 49th, 10.12

Shot Put - 17th, 24’2”**



Rachel Hefta (Sr.)

400m - 9th, 1:08.08



Thea Oman (Sr.)

400m - 12th, 1:08.75



Anke Weirsma (So.)

400m - 14th, 1:09.35



Olivia Huck (Fr.)

400m - 26th, 1:17.86

3200m - 9th, 16:16.71



Hailey Spivey (Sr.)

800m - 10th, 2:50.81



Amelia Overgaard (Fr.)

1600m - 9th, 6:21.03

Shot Put - 30th, 22’1”**



Hannah Loraas (Fr.)

1600m - 19th, 7:14.91

Shot Put - 25th, 23’1”**



Jacey Larson (Fr.)

Shot Put - 21st, 23’8”



Claire Oman (Fr.)

Shot Put - 33rd, 20’7”**



Relays

800m Relay

Hayden Winjum, Breanna Kressin, Rachel Hefta, Emma Borowicz

1st, 1:55.10**



3200m Relay

Kailee Magsam (8th Grade), Thea Oman, Hailey Spivey, Anke Weirsma

3rd, 10:58.97



Boys - 7th, 27 points



Individuals

Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 1st, 2:10.51**

High Jump - 15th, 4’10”

Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 7th, 41’9.5”



Ty Hamre (Jr.)

Shot Put - 8th, 40’11”**



Carter Coauette (7th Grade)

3200m - 8th, 12:25.72



Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

55m - 16th, 7.54

200m - 14th, 26.55**

Long Jump - 15th, 16’3.5”



Shaun Nelson (Sr.)

55m - 23rd, 7.67

200m - 26th, 28.75**

Long Jump - 20th, 15’4”**



Gabe Montieth (So.)

55m - 25th, 7.77

200m - 20th, 27.97**

400m - 18th, 1:04.19**

Triple Jump - 17th, 28’9.5”**



Caden Boike (7th Grade)

55m - 46th, 8.66

200m - 29th, 29.70

Long Jump - 29th, 12’2.25”

Shot Put - 41st, 21’2”



Eli Pruneda (Fr.)

55m - 47th, 8.74**

Shot Put - 18th, 34’7”**



Colton Matheny (Fr.)

55m - 53rd, 12.46**

Shot Put - 43rd, 19’4”**



Andrew MacGregor (So.)

200m - 17th, 26.93



Cameron Weiland (So.)

800m - 9th, 2:26.66**

Karsten Isaacson (So.)

800m - 15th, 2:34.67**

1600m - 9th, 5:30.36**

High Jump - 6th, 5’4”**



Michael Ramirez (Sr.)

800m - 21st, 2:46.26



Evin Trudeau (7th Grade)

1600m - 16th, 6:21.90



Thor Harbott (8th Grade)

3200m - 10th, 12:34.44



Jackson Reese (7th Grade)

3200m - 14:05.80



Caden Osborn (Jr.)

High Jump - 14th, 5’0”

Shot Put - 17th, 34’9”



Damian Hodgson (Sr.)

Shot Put - 27th, 30’3”**



Relays

800m Relay

Caden Osborn, Ty Hamre, Sam Sanchez, Damian Hodgson

7th, 1:55.45



1600m Relay

Jaden Lubarski, Andrew MacGregor, Ty Hamre, Jacob Brunelle

8th, 4:16.77**



3200m Relay

Jaden Lubarski, Cameron Weiland, Andrew MacGregor, Michael Ramirez

4th, 10:16.11

Carter Coauette, Jackson Reese, Evin Trudeau, Thor Harbott

6th, 11:16.12

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.