My take on my first Final Four games with the media.

Game 1



Virginia did everything they usually do in a win, but, somehow, they found themselves in quite the pickle. After squandering a 10-point lead with 5:03 to play, Virginia trailed by two with one last chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds.



Kyle Guy (Jr. G) of Virginia took the potential game-winning shot, it hit rim, landed on the court and the Auburn fans went into a frenzy. The PA announcer stated the final, 62-60. Auburn wins. Except not. Samir Doughty (Jr. G) of Auburn was called for a shooting foul during Guy’s attempt granting the Virginia junior three shots, and a chance to win.



Guy hit the first. Then the second. Auburn called a timeout following the game-tying free throw, but the icing tactic proved ineffective as Guy knocked down the game-winning charity shot.



Going into the final three free throws, Virginia was 3-for-9 as a team from the line on the night. Guy had not attempted one all night. It did not matter.



Talk about a lose-lose situation for referees. If they call the foul on Doughty, it is a weak call in the eyes of the Auburn faithful. If they let it go, Virginia gets ripped off according to their contingent. Some were quick to point out a missed double dribble call on Ty Jerome (Jr. G), who led the Cavaliers in points with 21. When Auburn fans tell their side of the story, they might leave out the fact that Bryce Brown tugged on Jerome’s jersey moments before the alleged double dribble.

Before the world condemns referees, can someone sensible point out something else? Brown was trying to foul Jerome as the Tigers could kill some clock with less than seven team fouls. Jerome lost the ball which led to the double dribble, and by the time Brown actually fouled Jerome near half-court, 1.5 seconds remained. The play was broken for the Cavaliers. If Brown lets that play out, Virginia likely is forced to heave a ridiculously far shot.



Either way, what a game. Auburn, the “Cinderella” of the Final Four looked dead and buried with five minutes to play trailing by 10. Instead of folding, they went on a 12-0 run. A run that looked to be enough to send them on to play for all of it.



Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl showed no malice in the postgame press conference saying, “Just got to get on to the next play,” in reference to the no-call on the double dribble, and, “Don’t let the call define the game,” when speaking of the foul on Doughty.



It is easy to feel for Auburn. They were not supposed to make it here. This was “the year of the chalk” after all. On the other side, there is no better story than that of Virginia’s. Anyone who knows the word basketball is aware of their path for redemption after losing to a 16 seed a year ago.



Game 2



Sure the Virginia versus Auburn game’s improbable ending set a high standard for the evening, but the second Final Four game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Texas Tech Red Raiders had the potential to offer just as much drama.



On one side, there is Michigan State. Tom Izzo makes his eighth appearance to the Final Four and is looking to win his first championship since 2000, which was also the last time a Big Ten team won it all. On the other side, Texas Tech. Coming out of the same region as Michigan and Gonzaga, Texas Tech was not expected by “experts” to make it this far.



I actually put Texas Tech in the Final Four in my bracket. I almost did not. While making my final revisions Wednesday night before the first games in the Round of 64, I stumbled upon the KenPom rankings. Once I came across the Adjusted Defensive Efficiency rankings, I saw the Red Raiders atop all others. Then I read an article by SPORTINGNEWS that included a statistic claiming teams high in KenPom’s defensive standings often make it fairly deep. Remember when Loyola-Chicago reached the Final Four? They were 17th according to KenPom in defense. Seven seed South Carolina knocked off Duke on their way to a 2017 Final Four, and they were third in defense.



I remember going into the game thinking Sparty would win. Even when the Red Raiders went up 45-33 with 11:18 to play, I was not ready to apply the dagger like I foolishly did when Virginia led Auburn by 10 with five to go.



As these college games always go, Michigan State climbed back into it and trailed 52-51 as the clock showed 2:55 left. Then, Tech’s defense took over. State did not score a single point the rest of the way.

I mentioned in Day 1's article how I am a Chris Beard fan as he answered by question in a press conference. Beard reinforced those feelings when he shot down a question he did not particularly enjoy. Here is how that conversation played out.

Reporter: You understand the history of Texas Tech basketball and the unlikelihood of you guys playing for the national title. I'm curious, for you guys to get to this point, did it have to be a group like this of under-recruited guys and scrappers and a team that really buys in on that sort of defense mentality?

CHRIS BEARD: Why do you think it's unlikely?



Reporter: Because you guys aren't considered a blue blood, picked seventh in the Big 12. I wouldn't say this particular group is unlikely, but, you know, given the history that Texas Tech's never made a Final Four before.

CHRIS BEARD: I'm not sure. I respect the question, but why not us? We've got good players. We've got a great university. We play in arguably the best league in the country. We won the Big 12 regular season title. We're a good team. We've got good players.

How can a basketball fan not love a response like that? I was not prepared for that exchange. I also was not prepared for the pure emotion in each postgame press conference. In just a matter of moments, the mood in the interview room went from pure elation to utter disappointment. I will remember that as much as I do the games.



Many hoped to see Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils at the Final Four, but who could not love this championship matchup. The do-no-wrong Virginia Cavaliers versus the team that, to many, came out of no where, Texas Tech.



I still think Virginia will win it all, that is what I marked down before the whole thing started, but a coin flip is probably the best course of action at this point.



