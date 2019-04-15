The Golden Eagles drop to 13-27 overall and 2-14 in the conference.

FOREST CITY, Iowa—Mother Nature caused the University of Minnesota Crookston softball team to travel to Iowa to do battle with the Warriors of Winona State. The game was held at Waldorf College.

The Warriors showed why they have one of the best pitching staffs in the conference, holding the Golden Eagles to just two hits on the day, including throwing a no-hitter in the opener of the doubleheader, winning 3-0. The Warriors won game two, 12-0.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 31-5 overall and 16-0 in the conference. The Golden Eagles drop to 13-27 overall and 2-14 in the conference.



Game One



Game one was a tight one from the get-go. It was a pitcher’s duel between Jordyn Kleman of Winona State and Minnesota Crookston’s Taylor Graven (So., P, Greene, Iowa).

The upstart Golden Eagles held up strong through the first five innings of the game, and has the home team, the Golden Eagles went onto the field in the top of the sixth inning tied at zero.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Warriors were finally able to put runs across on an Alexis Kelsey two-run home run that scored Lani Van Zyl, to put the Warriors up 2-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, with the score still 2-0, the Warriors used a throwing error by Darian Pancirov (Fr., P, Las Vegas, Nev.) to score Katie Kolb, to make it 3-0.

That is how the game would end, as the Golden Eagles couldn’t get anything going offensively, being no-hit by Kleman. Kleman struck out 11 hitters and walked four in her dominant performance.

The performance by Kleman probably overshadows Graven’s performance, but the sophomore was outstanding pitching in her native state. Graven went 6.1 innings, while allowing three runs, all of which were earned, on six hits. Graven struck out two, while walking three Winona State hitters.

Pancirov came in for relief and finished off the seventh inning by getting the final two outs of the final inning.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles were held hitless in the game, but did have three players reach base, all on walks, including Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.), Mika Rodriguez (Jr., SS, Laveen, Ariz.) and two from Rocky Bjorge (Sr., 1B/3B, Prior Lake, Minn.).



Game Two



In game two, the Golden Eagles were looking to earn the split against the Warriors. Unfortunately, the bats came alive for the Warriors, who defeated the Golden Eagles 12-0 in five innings.

The Warriors would score four runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game in five innings.

Carly Kordich got things started in the second inning by singling up the middle that scored two, to take a 2-0 lead. Kolb would then follow with a sacrifice fly to make the lead 3-0. The Warriors would add one more run in the inning to take a comfortable 4-0 lead into the bottom of the second.

In the third inning, the Warriors would use walks and wild pitches to score three runs, to lead 7-0.

In the fourth and fifth inning, the Warriors would score five more runs, including a three run home run from Alison Nowak, her 10th home run of the season.

The Golden Eagles would use three pitchers on the day, including starter Paige Pitlick (Jr., P, Jordan, Minn.). Pitlick allowed seven runs on five hits, while allowing four walks in 2.2 innings. Pancirov and Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa) each saw time in the circle for the Golden Eagles.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles did get two hits on the day. Samantha Proctor (Jr., C, Champlin, Minn.) and Leah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) each collected one hit on the day.

The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back on Monday, April 15, as they travel to Fayette, Iowa for a doubleheader with Upper Iowa. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.



