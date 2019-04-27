Crookston allowed the fewest runs so far this season in the 5-2 loss to Ada-Borup.

The Crookston Pirates played their closest game of the season, but one inning proved to be the difference in this road contest as the Ada-Borup Cougars defeated Crookston 5-2.

For Crookston (0-4), Jenna Coauette (Fr. P) rebounded from her rough start to open the season against Sacred Heart, pitched the entire game and allowed five runs. After double digit walks against Sacred Heart, Coauette limited the free passes to six, four of which came in Ada-Borup's four-run second inning.

"Jenna had some solid innings and one shaky inning in the second," Pirates Head Coach Robbe Nessler said. "She walked four girls, and that ended up netting them four runs in that inning. She kept her head in it even in that one inning. We got out of it with four where last year, we might've let it slip away and give up 10."

Of the Cougars' five runs, four came in on walks, wild pitches or passed balls.

On Ada-Borup's (3-1) side, Ariel Johnson (Fr. P) worked around five hits, allowed two runs and went the distance to pick up the win.

"[Johnson] had a lot of control, so I told our girls to be aggressive, because she's throwing strikes," Nessler said. "She did have an offspeed pitch that our girls were struggling with, because we don't have anybody on our team that can throw that, so we don't get to see it very much."

The Pirates set down the Cougars in order in the first, but the second inning offered a bit of trouble. Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to break the scoreless tie, two more scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch and Gretchen Vesledahl (Sr. CF) brought in the fourth run on a two-out single for a 4-0 lead.

Ashlyn Genereux (Jr. RF) provided the Pirates their first run in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Kenze Epema (So. LF). Jasmin Hanson (Jr. CF) came home on a passed ball the following inning to make it a two-run game, but the Pirates left the tying run at the plate as Amber Cymbaluk ended the frame on a groundout.

"We did make some solid contact in the game," Nessler said. "A couple of them nearly went over the fence, but they would've been foul balls anyway. Then, on the next pitch, a girl would either strike out or hit it directly to an Ada player, and Ada played solid defense."

The Cougars tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on a passed ball, and Johnson struck out the side in the top of the seventh to seal the 5-2 win for Ada-Borup.

Crookston will stay on the road for a doubleheader in Warroad on Tuesday, April 30 that starts at 4 p.m.

Crookston 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 5 0 Ada-Borup 0 4 0 0 0 1 X 5 3 0 Crookston AB R H RBI BB SO Maddi Salentine (2B) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Boll (SS) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jasmin Hanson (CF) 3 1 2 0 0 0 Jenna Coauette (P) 3 0 1 0 0 2 Amber Cymbaluk (C) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Kasey Cwikla (3B) 3 0 0 0 0 1 Kenze Epema (LF) 3 1 1 0 0 1 Ashlyn Genereux (RF) 3 0 1 1 0 1 Brylee Lessard (1B) 2 0 0 0 0 0 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Jenna Coauette (L, 0-2) 6.0 3 5 5 6 6 Ada-Borup AB R H RBI BB SO Gretchen Vesledahl (CF) 3 0 1 1 0 1 Ivy Johnson (C) 3 0 2 0 0 0 Madison Smart (3B) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emily Sip (LF) 2 0 0 0 1 0 Breanna Qualley (2B) 0 2 0 0 3 0 Bailee Brommenschenkel (1B) 3 1 0 0 0 1 McKenna Hellerud (SS) 2 1 0 0 1 1 Ariel Johnson (P) 2 1 0 1 1 2 Sierra Tufte (RF) 2 0 0 0 0 1 Pitchers IP H R ER K BB Ariel Johnson (W) 7.0 5 2 2 5 0

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.