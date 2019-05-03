Brunn adds the Minnesota high school softball record for career hits to her list of accomplishments.

Taylor Brunn, a senior at Concordia Academy, tallied four hits in an 11-1 win over DeLaSalle on Monday, April 29. Brunn’s perfect day at the plate awarded the senior her 249th career hit, a Minnesota high school softball record.

Brunn is a part of Minnesota Crookston Head Coach Travis Owen’s first recruiting class.

“Taylor was one of the first recruits I was interested in after getting the job here,” Owen said. “I actually saw her competing out in California, and immediately, I liked that she has speed, makes good contact and patrols the outfield well. Most importantly, she seemed like the right type of fit with who she is as a person and what she's about. I knew she could be an immediate, positive impact on our team.”

A four-time all-conference selection for softball at Concordia Academy, Brunn was also a four-time all-section pick. Other accolades include All-State honors in 2018, All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-State Honorable Mention and a member of the Wells Fargo All-Tournament Team.

Brunn will join the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles for the 2020 season.

