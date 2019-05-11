Crookston placed second out of six shooting 326.

One day after posting a team score of 325 in Thief River Falls, the Crookston Pirates combined for 326 to place second out of six at the Roseau Invite with the home team winning at 312.



“In Roseau, you get yourself out to this farm field, and when that wind is blowing, it’s tough,” Pirates Head Coach Steve Kofoed said. “For the most part, I think we got ourselves around that front nine decently. We said if we could get out of that front nine at 40 to 45, we’re giving ourselves a chance, and I think all six of our guys did a pretty good job at that.”



The Pirates had three at 80 or lower in TRF, and saw three more shoot 80 in Roseau.



Trey Christopherson (Sr.), Brock Heppner (Sr.) and Jack Ricord (Sr.) all reached the mark to finish one stroke out of the top four individual placings.



“Trey hits enough good shots that he’s really close to being able to take this 80 that he keeps shooting and knock that down to being a 76 or 77 number,” Kofoed said. “His tee shots are pretty much going where he wants to. In a windy day, Jack’s game travels very well. He made a really good par on 17, which I think was the number one handicap. His short game is really what has kept him at that 80 mark.”



For Heppner, 80 is his lowest score since the season-opener when he shot a 73 in Detroit Lakes.



“It was really good to see Brock get himself down to 80,” Kofoed said. “He was also disappointed, because he just missed his birdie putt on his last hole that would’ve got him under 80. I keep looking at Brock from the first couple of meets when he was struggling to break 90, and the ball was pretty much going everywhere. Hopefully, he’s going to be that 75 to 80 guy the last couple of weeks.”



Quinn Westlake (Jr.) and Ben Andringa (Jr.) each carded an 89, and Jaxon Wang (So.) finished at 86.



Crookston next plays at East Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.