Dani Boyle shot a 90 to lead the team.

Dani Boyle (Sr.) placed 10th, Joslynn Leach took 11th and the Crookston Pirates placed six out of 12 at the Cardinal Invitational at Staples-Motley. The top four Pirate scores combined for a team total of 385.

Boyle carded a 90 to headline the Pirates, and Leach followed one stroke behind at 91, her second-lowest score of the season.

"Dani was in the water three different times today, so if we can eliminate some penalties for her, she's in the mid-80s," Pirates Head Coach Jeff Perreault said. "Overall, her game is pretty good, especially today with a difficult Staples course. Joslynn four-putted her last hole, so she's in the 80s as well if she can just two-putt. We need both Dani and Joslynn to be in the 80s to be in the hunt, and they know that."

Finishing third on the Pirates was Hannah Street (Sr.) who came one stroke off her season-best with a 99.

The final three spots were made up of Bailey Cameron (Fr.), Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) and Sophia Rezac (So.) at 105, 112 and 114 respectively.

"One of our more consistent players in the last couple years has been Hannah Street," Perreault said. "She doesn't hit the ball a long ways, she just puts it down the middle and is consistent for us. If things go well for her around the greens, then she's in the lower 90s. We like what she provides for us at number three. We just need one more person to step up and score."

The Pirates are back in action on Monday, May 13 in Roseau. Tee time is 9:30 a.m.

