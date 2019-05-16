Dilworth beat Crookston 5-2 in five innings.

The Dilworth Raildogs scored all five of their runs with two outs and held on to beat the Crookston Reds 5-2 in a game called short due to weather.

Dilworth (1-0) wasted no time getting on the board with a two-out rally in the first inning. With a runner on third, Cole Honl lined a single to right, and the Raildogs managed to push across two more on an error and a hit.

Andrew Herian added to the lead on a two-out RBI triple the following frame, and the next batter, Connor Robley, brought him in with a single as the Raildogs' lead grew to 5-0.

The Reds got one back in the bottom of the second when Alex Wolfe drove in Blake Kawlewski, and an error scored Alex LaFrance in the fourth to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

After the fifth inning, the rains came, and with a complete five innings in the books, the game was called awarding Dilworth the 5-2 victory.

At 0-1, the Reds hit the road for a game against Thief River Falls on Sunday, May 19 at MEC. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Dilworth 3 2 0 0 0 5 6 3 Crookston 0 1 0 1 0 2 3 1 Dilworth AB R H RBI Matt Fiechtner 3 0 0 0 Andrew Herian 3 2 2 1 Connor Robley 3 0 1 1 Cole Honl 3 1 1 1 Patrick Gaylord 2 1 1 0 Josh Moser 2 0 0 0 Michael Hanson 2 0 1 1 Paul Ness 1 1 0 0 Luke Gable 2 0 0 0 Pitchers IP H R ER BB K Connor Robley (W) 5.0 3 2 0 2 9 Crookston AB R H RBI Jacob Butcher 3 0 0 0 Noah Zimmerman 3 0 0 0 Bailey Schmitz 2 0 0 0 Dave Grabowski 3 0 0 0 Matt Morin 3 0 0 0 Blake Kawlewski 2 1 1 0 Alex LaFrance 2 1 1 0 Alex Wolfe 2 0 1 1 Cody Magsam 1 0 0 0 Pitchers IP H R ER BB K Jackson Seibel (L) 1.2 5 5 2 2 1 Zach Stangl 3.1 1 0 0 5 7