ST. CLOUD, Minn. – University of Minnesota Crookston baseball player Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.) was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II All-Central Region First Team. Hjelle is a back-to-back NCBWA All-Central Region First Team selection, earning the accolade in 2018, as well.

Hjelle was joined on the All-Central Region First Team by fellow NSIC players Max Steffens (Augustana), Dominic Austing (St. Cloud State), Teddy Petersen (Minnesota State), Jordan Barth (Augustana), and Jordan Hart (Minnesota State). Steffens was named All-Central Region Pitcher of the Year, while Tim Huber of Augustana was selected as the NCBWA All-Central Region Coach of the Year.

Hjelle ended his career as a Golden Eagle as the best player in school history, setting numerous records including hits, runs, home runs and RBIs. Hjelle was a 2018 NCBWA All-America Third Team selection. He was named 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team. Hjelle was the ABCA/Rawlings Position Player of the Year. He was also ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team, and NCBWA All-Region First Team as a junior. As a senior, Hjelle led Minnesota Crookston by hitting .356 with 42 runs scored, three doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Hjelle had an astounding .638 slugging percentage and a .530 on-base percentage. He posted a 1.168 OPS for Minnesota Crookston. He also displayed some speed with 12 stolen bases on 17 attempts. Hjelle led the NSIC in 2019 in walks with 46. Hjelle helped Minnesota Crookston to their most successful stint in program history as they won 101 games in four years with three appearances in the NSIC Tournament. He was also a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick. Hjelle was also a stand-out in the classroom, earning the NSIC Butch Raymond Scholarship. Hjelle earned his degree in exercise science and wellness from the University of Minnesota Crookston.



Hjelle and Kenny Perez are the program's only two All-Region selections during the NCAA Division II era. Perez was a D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team selection in 2016.

Hjelle was also selected D2CCA All-Central Region First Team earlier this month. He is currently eligible for All-America accolades from both D2CCA and NCBWA. Hjelle is the program’s only All-American selection in the Division II era.