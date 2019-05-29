Crookston beat Bagley 7-6 and lost 10-0 to EGF.

EAST GRAND FORKS - No. 8 Crookston trailed No. 9 Bagley 6-5 in the Section 8AA Play-In game and sat five outs away from an early exit. An RBI single by Ashton Larson (Fr. DH) tied the game in the sixth and another from Jade Selzler (Jr. C) won it in the seventh to advance the Pirates to the first round of the section tournament.

Waiting for Crookston in the first round was No. 1 East Grand Forks, and the Green Wave were ready for the Pirates beating them 10-0 in five innings.



Bagley W 7-6

Crookston and Bagley combined for 17 strikeouts but still managed a total of 13 runs.

Brady Butt (Jr. RHP) started on the mound for Crookston and delivered four innings and allowed four runs, two earned. The junior righty sent down six Flyers via strikeout.

Half of Bagley’s runs came unearned as the Flyers helped themselves to a late 6-5 lead.

With the Pirates ahead 3-1 in the third and one out away from escaping a jam, an error allowed two runs to score to tie the game at 3-3. Another error in the fifth contributed to the Flyers’ fourth run to make it a 5-4 game in favor of Crookston.

The Pirates earned their fair share of runs from errors and miscues as well. After a couple wild pitches and an RBI groundout by Brooks Butt (Fr. 3B) in the first inning, Selzler hit a two-out flyball to right which was dropped allowing the Pirates’ third run of the inning to score.

An error led to two more for Crookston in the fourth.

After Larson’s game-tying hit in the sixth, Leyton Salentine (Jr. RHP) worked through his second inning on the mound and retired the Flyers in order.

With a chance to win the game, Gavin Salem (Jr. 1B) led off the seventh with a single, moved to second on a hit-by-pitch and Selzler brought him home on a hit to left to award the Pirates the 7-6 victory.



East Grand Forks L 10-0

The Green Wave brought 12 to bat in the second, plated seven and went on to run-rule the Pirates 10-0 in five innings in the first round of the Section 8AA Tournament.

Crookston collected only three hits, all singles, and put a runner in scoring position just once.

Six errors committed by the Pirates allowed for seven EGF runs.

With the split on the day, Crookston ends their season at 4-12.

Bagley 1 1 2 1 0 2 0 6 8 4 Crookston 3 0 0 2 0 1 1 7 9 4 Crookston 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 East Grand Forks 0 7 0 3 X 10 6 0

