Pirate FAST (flexibility, agility strength training): Mondays - Thursdays 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. at CHS



Golf: Junior golf program through Park and Rec



Girls' and Boys' Soccer (plus Community): Pickup Games – Tuesdays, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Carman Field



Football: Team Nights - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at CHS

Girls' Hockey: Arena from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for puck shooting and stick handling. From 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. is the BLC Strength and Conditioning for girls. Also from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. is boys circuit training that girls can join. There will be girls times on Monday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Girls' Basketball: Skills and Drills - Mondays - Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (7th - 12 grade)

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (2nd – 6th grade)

Wrestling: Skills and Drills - Tuesdays and Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. (7th - 12 grade)

Volleyball: Skills - Mondays - Thursdays, 6 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. at CHS (7th - 12th grade)

Boys' Basketball: Wednesday night team nights, 9 p.m. -10:30 p.m. (7th - 12th grade)



Skills and Drills - Mondays - Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (7th -12 grade)

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (2nd – 6th grade)



Boys' Hockey: 6:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. at the Arena - Mondays - Thursdays





