Noah Kiel was the first to break through taking first place in the 100m and later took second in the 200m. Emma Borowicz followed winning the 300m hurdles.

EAST GRAND FORKS - Youth prevailed for Crookston with Noah Kiel (So.) and Emma Borowicz (So.) qualifying for the highest level in the postseason, the state track meet.

Kiel won the 100m (11.42) after placing fifth in the preliminaries (11.52) and later qualified for state in the 200m at 23.14.

“[Head Coach Wayne] Folkers came over after [100m] prelims and explained to me the that I need to come out of the blocks a little more outwards instead of up,” Kiel said. “That helped a lot."

"Noah’s one of those that has to get 50m before he starts speeding up," Boys' Head Coach Wayne Folkers said on Kiel's come-from-behind win in the 100m. "In that one spot, he just took off. That’s just kind of the way that he runs. It’s tough in the 100m, but he sure did it going fifth to first."



Borowicz came into the Section 8A Meet with four events to compete in. After just missing state in pole vault with a third place, the sophomore edged out a gold medal in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.26.

“When she was younger, she had ran some hurdles and stepped away and did 800m,” Girls' Head Coach Amy Boll said. “She came back, wanted to do some sprinting and we tried her in hurdles. She wanted to try it, and it was the right decision. She listens, she learns and she’s always very serious about her sports.”

The bronze in pole vault did not bother Borowicz as her main goal was to qualify in the hurdles.

“I made myself a list of my goals on a thing for me to read before I ran,” Borowicz said. “The first thing I had on it was to forget about the pole vault. Even if I made it, I still wanted to strive to make the 300 [hurdles].”

Two other Pirates came close to state in Jada Dillabough (discus) and the girls' 3200m relay who both finished in third place.

Katherine Geist (Jr.), a favorite to medal at state, battled a toe injury for a week leading up to the Section 8A Meet. The Sub-Section Champ held a lead in the 1600m for 1400m, but the injury took its toll in the final 200m as three runners passed Geist. The junior did not compete in the 3200m marked as a medical scratch.

“That is a hard one,” Boll said fighting back tears. “Our hearts broke a little bit when she found out she had this injury. She wanted to run, and her time was really good with her mental state and physical state. That takes a strong athlete. My heart goes out to her, because I know she’s worked so hard and had different goals than what happened today.”



Kiel and Borowicz will compete at the State Meet at Hamline University in St. Paul. The meet starts on Friday, June 7 and concludes on Saturday, June 8.

Finals



Noah Kiel (So.)

100m - 1st Place, 11.42

200m - 2nd Place, 23.14

Emma Borowicz (So.)

300m Hurdles - 1st Place, 47.26

Pole Vault - 3rd Place, 9-00



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Discus - 3rd Place, 100-11

Shot Put - 5th Place, 35-01

3200m Relay

Thea Oman, Anke Weirsma (So.), Hailey Spivey (Sr.), Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

3rd Place, 10:05.26

Katherine Geist (Jr.)

1600m - 4th Place, 5:26.14

Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 4th Place, 2:05.50



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 4th Place, 46-02



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

100m Hurdles - 4th Place, 16.33

300m Hurdles - 5th Place, 49.76

1600m Relay

Kailee Magsam (8th Grade), Anke Weirsma (So.), Rachel Hefta (Sr.), Emma Borowicz (So.)

5th Place, 4:16.34

800m Relay

Brady Wisk (Fr.), Jacob Brunelle (Jr.), Sam Overgaard (Sr.), Noah Kiel (So.)

5th Place, 1:36.49



Ty Hamre (Sr.)

Shot Put - 6th Place, 43-09.25

Discus - 9th Place, 120-11



800m Relay

Breanna Kressin (Fr.), Rachel Hefta (Sr.), Emma Gunderson (7th Grade), Cassie Solheim (7th Grade)

6th Place, 1:53.36



400m Relay

Brady Wisk (Fr.), Easton Tangquist (So.), Sam Overgaard (Sr.), Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

6th Place, 47.23



Karsten Isaacson (So.)

High Jump - 6th Place, 5-09

Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

Triple Jump - 7th Place, 32-04.50



Anke Weirsma (So.)

400m - 8th Place, 1:02.90

Thea Oman (Sr.)

800m - 9th Place, 2:31.57



Ben Brantner (Jr.)

1600m - 9th Place, 4:54.46

Rachel Hefta (Sr.)

Shot Put - 11th Place, 32-03.25



Kailee Magsam (8th Grade)

400m - 13th Place, 1:05.54

Caden Osborn (Jr.)

Shot Put - 15th Place, 38-11



Prelims



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

100m Hurdles - 2nd Place, 16.37



Noah Kiel (So.)

100m - 5th Place, 11.52

200m - 2nd Place, 23.48

Emma Borowicz (So.)

200m - 12th Place, 27.53

Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

100m - 12th Place, 12.09



Brady Wisk (Fr.)

200m - 14th Place, 25.11





