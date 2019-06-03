Jack Ricord led Crookston after day one, and two other Pirates will look to sneak into the state-qualifying spots on day two.

Halfway through the two-day Section 8AA Meet in Bemidji, the Crookston Pirates sit tied for second as a team, and Jack Ricord ranks tied for second. While only one team can move on, the top five individuals who do not play for the winning team also advance to state.

"[Jack] told me he shot 40 in the front nine only to find out the little turkey was lying and actually shot 38," Pirates Head Coach Steve Kofoed joked. "He never really got himself in trouble, avoided big numbers and put together one heck of a round today."

Ricord put up his best 18-hole score of the season at 76. With the top two spots occupied by Hunter Burnside (Jr.) and Daniel Rosza (Jr.) of Detroit Lakes, the team leaders by 20 strokes after day one, Ricord serves as the top individual three strokes ahead of the fifth spot.

Kofoed kept his "halftime" pep talk short and sweet to the senior of the verge of a state appearance.

"[Jack's] put himself in a position that he hasn't really been in and doesn't really know how that's going to feel," Kofoed said. "The message is to just go out and play. If you play like you did today, it's yours."

Other contenders for an individual qualification come in the form of Trey Christopherson (Sr.) and Brock Heppner (Sr.). Christopherson scored his fourth 80 of the season and Heppner matched his second-best score for 18 holes with 83.

Christopherson and Heppner are on the outside looking in and trail the fifth best score by one and four strokes respectively.

"The main thing was to put themselves in position today," Kofoed said. "The kids were walking and kind of down today, but I told them we still have 20-something holes left or 30 holes left. They have the ability to shoot 80 tomorrow."

Completing the team were Quinn Westlake (Jr.) who finished at 92 and Jaxon Wang at 96.

The meet will conclude on Tuesday, June 4.

