Dani Boyle finished the first half of the Section 8AA Meet in 14th place, and the Pirates currently rank fourth.

There is a reason they extend the Section 8AA Meet in Bemidji to two days. For the sole purpose that one abnormal day does not derail a season when it matters most. Although the Crookston Pirates trail first-place Detroit Lakes by 65 strokes, a pair of Pirates still possess a shot to qualify for state.

"For us, that opportunity to send someone to the state tournament is probably going to be our No. 1 and 2 [Dani Boyle and Joslynn Leach]," Pirates Head Coach Jeff Perreault said. "They put themselves in a position where it's possible, but they're going to have their work cut out for them. They're going to have to go pretty low tomorrow."

Although three Detroit Lakes golfers placed first through third in the first 18 holes, none will be included in the individual state qualifiers who consist of the top five scores that did not come from the winning team.

Dani Boyle (Jr.) led the Pirates shooting 92, the same score she posted in the season's inaugural meet also in Bemidji. Boyle will need to make up five strokes in order for a shot to reach her first state meet.

"She has to be a little more consistent out there," Perreault said. "She was a little bit of a roller coaster ride today. Thankfully, she did get it back to 92, because at one point, she was very upset with the way things were going, and I think it affected a few holes. Tomorrow, I just want her to play loose and go out and have fun."

Fortunately for Boyle, history is on her side. Pirate history for that matter. In 2018, a then-freshman Joslynn Leach (So.), trailed the final state spot by five strokes after the first day. The following round, Leach carded an 82 to snag the last qualifying position by one stroke.

Boyle's lowest score of the season is 86, a feat she accomplished two times.

Leach will need a second round similar to 2018 to get in state contention. The sophomore finished round one at 94 and seven strokes out of state potential.

Perreault discussed Leach's chances of making up the necessary ground.

"It's possible," Perreault said. "She could go low 80s. She's capable on this course of doing it. If she does, she gives herself a great opportunity. There are some girls ahead of her that I don't know if they're going to be able to put together back-to-back days with those scores. I think there's room for [Joslynn] to go up."

Should Leach repeat her 2018 run with an 82, it would mark her lowest score of the season. Her current lowest is 86, which she tallied twice.

Bailey Cameron (Fr.) delivered her second-best round of the season at 95, Hannah Street (Sr.) shot a 97 and Hannah Brouse (8th Grade) and Sophia Rezac (So.) each finished with 106.

"[Bailey] just felt good all day," Perreault said. "She was comfortable swinging the club today, and things went right. She had a smile on her face and that helps too. If you're smiling and enjoying the day, chances are things are going to go a little bit better for you."

The Pirates will continue the meet on Tuesday, June 4.

