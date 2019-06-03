After two seasons as the head coach of the Crookston Pirates softball team, Robbe Nessler, a social studies teacher, has taken a job in New Ulm, Minn.

Nessler and his family are from the area which he says factored in the decision.



Statement From Robbe Nessler



I’ve been the head softball coach in Crookston for the past two seasons but will no longer be in that role since my family and I are moving to a new district in southern Minnesota. The program needed an all new coaching staff prior to last year, and Mr. Garmen asked if I’d be willing to step into the head role since I had quite a bit of baseball coaching experience, and I knew all of the girls through my teaching role. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of the girls in our program, both on the field and in the classroom. Further, I am very thankful for the parents and families who have been willing to help make the experience of playing softball a great one for our participants. I’d also like to thank Mr. Garmen for his dedication to making activities in Crookston accessible and fun for all, and for encouraging me to give this a shot. I’ve learned a lot in my time as a head coach for the program, and even though we didn’t find a lot of success in terms of wins and losses, I am proud of the progress our girls made during my time and hope they can continue to build here in Crookston. We have a lot of talented players in our program. I’d like to wrap up by saying thank you to all of the girls in the program for their dedication to the game and also their patience with me as I learned as well. Keep working hard, girls.