Crookston won by a 5-3 final.

Brady Butt collected three RBI, Joe Doda pitched a complete game on the mound and Crookston defeated Fosston 5-3 on the road.

Crookston (2-0) struck for three in the first, one of which was driven in by Butt. A Gavin Salem RBI double and an RBI single from Jacob Miller completed the three-run inning.

Doda limited the Fosston bats and did not give up his first hit until the third inning. The pitcher going into his senior year of high school struck out seven, and of Fosston's three runs, only one was charged to Doda as Crookston committed four errors.

After Fosston tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth, Butt singled in two more in the seventh for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning knock.

Fosston brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom half of the frame, but a fielder's choice ended the threat and gave Crookston the victory.

It is a quick turnaround for Crookston as they host a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Tuesday, June 11. First pitches are set for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Crookston 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 6 4 Fosston 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 5 0