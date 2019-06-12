In this 15th Annual RiverView Foundation Golf Classic, USI Insurance Services (Billy Soule, Joe Lessard, Ron Amiot, Michelle Senger and Ben Vatnsdal) took home the top spot, and the event raised over $30,000. The funds raised were designated by the Foundation Board of Directors for the replacement of RiverView’s Inpatient Unit. To date, the Golf Classic has brought in over $375,000 to fund priority projects at RiverView Health. Other competition winners include Kelly Beiswenger and Mark Kuhn who won the longest putt contest, Nichole Beauchane and Brad Heppner were closest to the pin winners and Jaclyn Martin and Matthew Rust each won a driver. The 2020 Golf Classic will be held on Monday, June 8. For more information on the Inpatient Unit project or any other project through the Foundation, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or by email at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.



