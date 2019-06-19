Zach Brown is chosen to wrestle for "Team Minnesota"

Zach Brown, who will be a junior at Crookston High School in the fall, has for the second summer in a row been chosen as a member of “Team Minnesota” at the Junior National Wrestling Duals in Oklahoma. He met up with around 40 other Minnesota wrestlers on Monday at Prior Lake High School, where they practiced before boarding a charter bus for the trip to Oklahoma. He’s pictured above in Prior Lake. Zach’s mom, Lisa, says the competition features approximately 600 wrestlers from around 30 states, and the competition features Greco-Roman and Men’s Freestyle. Wrestling gets underway on Wednesday. “Zach is lucky enough to have been selected two years in a row, out of all wrestlers in Minnesota,” she says. “Wrestling has been so good to Zach...what amazing opportunities he has experienced.”