Crookston's American Legion Post 20 baseball team won both games in a doubleheader Tuesday against Fargo Post 400.

Crookston’s American Legion Post 20 baseball team won both games in a doubleheader Tuesday against Fargo Post 400. Game one ended 5-4 with a walk-off hit by Brooks Butt and game two closed at 4-3.

Above, Brady Butt congratulates his brother, Brooks, after the first game win. Above right, Brady is safe at home, below left Joey Doda pitches during game one and below right Brooks with a hit. Top left, Blake Fee hustles home.