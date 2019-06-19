The Monday Night Women’s Sand Volleyball League, which plays its games at the site of the outdoor rink at Crookston Sports Center, is growing in popularity.

The Monday Night Women’s Sand Volleyball League, which plays its games at the site of the outdoor rink at Crookston Sports Center, is growing in popularity. Sandy Desrosier reports that the league is now up to 15 teams, almost twice as many as it had a couple years ago.

June 17 results

6 p.m. games

Noah Insurance 2, Christianson Honey 1

Junk Yard Dogs 3, One 'N Only 0

Neon Spike 3, One Hit Wonder 0

6:45 p.m. games

Noah Insurance 3, Junk Yard Dogs 0

Neon Spike 3, One 'N Only 0

Christianson Honey 3, One Hit Wonder 0

7:30 p.m. games

Side Street Bar & Grill 3, American Federal 0

RS Grain 2 , Steph's 1

Midwest Hydraulics 2, Climax Custom Neon 1

8:15 p.m. games

Side Street Bar & Grill 3, CHS Ag Services 0

Bremer Bank 3, RS Grain 0

Climax Custom Neon 2, Crookston Eye Clinic 1