CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the addition of Kolby Castillo as assistant event management and intramural coordinator. Castillo will serve as an event management coordinator for home athletic events for the Golden Eagles, and will also assist Assistant Athletic Director/Senior Woman’s Administrator Kamille Meyer in the Wellness Center by serving as the intramural coordinator.

“We are very excited to add Kolby to our athletic department staff,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “Kolby has been very involved with our programs for several years as a student worker. He has always been a tireless worker and committed to excellence. It is always great when we can keep alumni on campus and see them continue to grow in a professional setting. We can’t wait to see the great things Kolby does in the areas of event management and intramurals.”

Castillo, a graduate of the University of Minnesota Crookston, was very involved with the athletic department and Wellness Center during his time as a student. Castillo assisted with event management at athletic events in a variety of capacities throughout his four years in Crookston. He also served as an intern in compliance, assisting with day-to-day operations. In addition, he was the student lead for the Wellness Center, helping to coordinate the department’s intramural efforts.

Castillo was a student-athlete for the Golden Eagles, competing for the football team from 2015-17. Castillo was a staple on the offensive line, starting 19 games in his career before seeing his career end prematurely due to injury.

A native of Aiea, Hawai’i, Castillo earned his bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management from Minnesota Crookston in the spring of 2019. He was very active in his academic program, competing in the ASPIRE Case student competition during his senior year. He also earned the Outstanding Marketing Student award at Minnesota Crookston in 2019. He was a staple on the NSIC All-Academic teams, as well as the Chancellors List and Deans List.