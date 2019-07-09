Fosston held on to win 5-3 in five innings.

CROOKSTON - Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Crookston put up a crooked number to make it a 5-3 game. But after Fosston recorded the third out of the inning, the heavy rain fell and the game was called, never to resume again.

Fosston helped themselves to an early lead scoring one in the first and tacked on two more in both the second and third innings to lead 5-0. Brady Butt worked on the mound for Crookston pitching all five innings and was charged with three of the five runs. The two unearned runs came as a result of a pair of errors.

Cade DeLeon got Crookston on the board in the fourth slapping an RBI single up the middle to score Joe Doda. In the following frame, Carter Bruggeman scored from second after Fosston committed an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Gavin Salem. Butt came home for Crookston's third run on a wild pitch.

Crookston (4-8-1) scored no more, and they did not get the chance with severe thunderstorms in the area forcing a rain-shortened game. They will next take on Win-E-Mac in Erskine at 6:30 p.m.

Fosston 1 2 2 0 0 5 7 2 Crookston 0 0 0 1 2 3 2 2