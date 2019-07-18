The former Golden Eagle pitched five scoreless innings for the Gulf Coast League Braves.

Zach Seipel, a former Minnesota Crookston pitcher in the Atlanta Braves organization, recorded his first win as a starting pitcher. Seipel threw five one-hit innings, did not allow any runs and struck out five batters as the GCL Braves beat the GCL Twins 5-2.

Seipel began the season with the Danville Braves and was reassigned to the GCL Braves in order to make the transition from a reliever to a starter. With the win, Seipel lowered his season ERA between both teams to 5.54. He has struck out 14 batters in 13 innings of work in 2019.