The Lions Youth Golf Tournament took place on Monday, July 29 at Minakwa Golf Course. Participants included boys and girls from ages eight to 17 divided into five divisions. The tournament saw 65 total golfers playing, an all-time high for the event. Results Girls 8 and Under Participants Eva Gousse Anna Heldstab Catelyn Maruska Hadleigh Bruley Ava Longtin Boys 8 and Under Participants Kelby Fee Hunter Brownswell Harrison Cameron Ashton Cameron Evan Kofoed Isaac Erdmann Grant Moe Owen Bubna Elijah Hoppe Asher Weiland Davin Janek Girls 9-10 1st - Jayde Uttermark 2nd - Avery Mathews 3rd - Abigail Bruley Boys 9-10 1st - Ryan Clauson 2nd - Hudson Rick 3rd - Simon Geffre Girls 11-12 1st - Addie Fee 2nd - Ava Martin 3rd - Kaylie Clauson Boys 11-12 1st - Kolby Koerner 2nd - Garrett Fischer 3rd - Ethan Bubna Girls 13-14 1st - Grace Fischer 2nd - Hannah Brouse Boys 13-14 1st - Ashton Shockman 2nd - George French 3rd - Gavin Winger Girls 15-17 1st - Bailey Cameron 2nd - Savannah Meine