Crookston Youth Football Camp

When: Monday, August 5 - Thursday, August 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Ages: Entering third through sixth grade

Cost: $50

Supervisor: Scott Butt

Register at ckn.mn/register or at the Parks and Rec office located City Hall, 124 N Broadway.