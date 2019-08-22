NSIC releases preseason coaches' polls for women's, men's squads.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the inaugural women’s and men’s cross-country teams at the University of Minnesota Crookston are facing relatively low expectations in their first year of competition in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (NSIC).



The UMN Crookston women’s cross country team was picked to finish 16th in the 2019 NSIC Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles are in their first season as a program.



The Golden Eagles are in their first season as a NCAA Division II women's cross country program. Minnesota Crookston is under the leadership of Steven Krouse, who competed in cross country and track and field at St. Olaf College. Minnesota Crookston will begin the season Aug. 30 at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D. The Golden Eagles also compete at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead, Minn., the Herb Blakely Invitational in Madison, S.D., and the Ron Pynn Classic in Grand Forks, N.D., leading up to the 2019 NSIC Championships in Wayne, Neb. Kayla Stangeland (Sr., Mitchell, S.D.) leads the way for Minnesota Crookston. Stangeland competed for three years on the women's soccer team before transitioning to cross country this season.



The Golden Eagles have seven student-athletes on their inaugural roster including Stangeland. In addition, the Golden Eagles have Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., Marshfield, Wis.), Roseline Kanssole (Jr., Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso), Paige Pitlick (Sr., Jordan, Minn.), Samantha Proctor (Sr., Champlin, Minn.), Rena Sakai (Fr., Chiba, Japan), and Haley Strachan (Sr., Phoenix, Ariz.).



University of Mary was picked first in the preseason poll with 13 first-place votes, while Augustana University was slotted just behind with three first-place votes. UMary runner Ida Narbuvoll was selected as the NSIC Preseason Cross Country Athlete of the Year.



Men’s CC Coaches’ Poll

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team was picked to finish 14th in the 2019 NSIC Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles are in their first season as a program.



The Golden Eagles are in their first season as a NCAA Division II men's cross country program. Minnesota Crookston is under the leadership of Steven Krouse, who competed in cross country and track and field at St. Olaf College. Minnesota Crookston will begin the season Aug. 30 at the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D. The Golden Eagles also compete at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead, Minn., the Herb Blakely Invitational in Madison, S.D., and the Ron Pynn Classic in Grand Forks, N.D., leading up to the 2019 NSIC Championships in Wayne, Neb. Peter Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) leads the way after competing at a high school level in track and cross country for New York Mills High School.



The Golden Eagles have six student-athletes on their inaugural roster including Peter Hendrickx. The roster also consists of Paul Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.), Anthony Kampa (Jr., St. Cloud, Minn.), Manpreet Singh (Jr., Punjab, India), Yeonshik You (Jr., Seoul, South Korea), and Zachary Zimmer (Sr., Cottage Grove, Minn.).



University of Sioux Falls was picked to finish first in the preseason poll with nine first-place votes, while Augustana University was selected right behind them in second with five first-place votes. Mason Phillips of Sioux Falls was named the NSIC Preseason Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year.



