Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls take first and second, respectively.

The Pirate girls’ swimming team competed in their second event of the young season Thursday, hosting a triangular at the Crookston Community Pool with Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls. The Pirates came in third, with Fosston-Bagley taking first with 176 points, followed by the Prowlers with 162 points.

High points for the Pirates, Head Coach Marley Melbye said, included sophomore Madison Hoiland finishing first in the 100-meter breast stroke and second in the 100-meter freestyle, and a strong showing by freshman Fallon Johnson, who took third in the 200-meter freestyle and fourth in the 400-meter freestyle.

“(Johnson) continues to come out of the gate strong with great performances,” Melbye said. “To be coming out that strong in distance events at this point in the season is a good sign.”

Melbye also mentioned freshman Mackenzie Aamoth’s performance, in the 100-meter backstroke, specifically, in which she took third place.

“Her stroke looked smooth and technically sound,” the coach noted.

Another strong showing could be found in the Pirates’ 200-meter freestyle relay. The team consisting of Hoiland, Johnson, Aamoth and sophomore Claire Oman took third.

After starting their season Aug. 26 at the Detroit Lakes Invitational, Melbye said the Pirates are starting to get more comfortable with what they’re trying to accomplish. She said Thursday’s home event was a step in the right direction.

“The girls started out a little insure, but quickly regrouped and the confidence started to build,” Melbye said.

The Pirates will get back at it on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. when they compete in the Fosston-Bagley Triangular.