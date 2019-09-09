Coach Brekken likes what he’s seeing on the court so far, and cites continuous improvement

The Pirate girls’ tennis team split a triangular in Detroit Lakes, shutting out Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 before losing a tight one to the host Lakers, 4-3. The Pirates’ weekend of competition was cut short by rain in Alexandria on Saturday, where they were playing in a quadrangular. They were three matches into a tough match against a very formidable Osakis squad when play was called.

As for the Detroit Lakes triangular, Head Coach Cody Brekken said the WDC match allowed him to mix and match his lineup and try some different looks. It allowed some players who don’t compete in singles very often to “give it a shot and work on different parts of their games.”

The Pirates played well across the board, he added, making special note of junior Catherine Tiedemann’s winning match at first singles. Her performance against a “work-horse type of player” in Madison Parker “sticks out as it was a back and forth battle to the end.” Whomever had the wind at their back was prone to making more errors, he added. “Catherine adjusted her game and prevailed,” Brekken said.

Losing two tiebreakers doomed the Pirates against the Lakers in the second match, the coach said. But the loss isn’t diminishing his enthusiasm over what he is seeing on the court from the Pirates so far this season. “We have some things to clean up in our doubles play, but we keep improving,” he said. “I was also very pleased with our #2 and #3 singles spots” with eighth graders Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson “scoring convincing” wins against the Lakers.

Crookston 7, Wadena-Deer-Creek 0

• First singles: Pirate junior Catherine Tiedemann defeated WDC’s Madison Parker, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

• Second singles: Pirate eighth-grader Halle Winjum defeated WDC’s Corra Endres, 6-2, 6-1.

• Third singles: Pirate sophomore Emma Osborn defeated WDC’s Libby Hartman, 6-0, 6-1.

• Fourth singles: Pirate freshman Halle Bruggeman defeated WDCD’s Kelly Muskala, 6-2, 6-1.

• First doubles: Pirate sophomores Hayden Winjum and Hannah Lindemoen defeated WDC’s Kayle Ova and Ashley Peterson, 6-1, 6-1.

• Second doubles: Pirate eighth-grader Emma Gunderson and senior Eden Haller defeated WDC’s Nevada Schulz and KatieRae Fiemayer, 6-2, 6-1.

• Third doubles: Pirate senior Audrey Harbott and eighth-grader Brekken Tull defeated WDC’s Madelyn Gallant and Kayla Meeks, 6-4, 6-1.



Detroit Lakes 4,

Pirates 3

• First singles: Pirate Hayden Winjum lost to Laker Brina Smith, 6-1, 6-2.

• Second singles: Pirate Halle Winjum defeated Laker Shelby Busker, 6-0, 6-2.

• Third singles: Pirate Emma Gunderson defeated Laker Josey Allen, 6-3, 6-1.

• Fourth singles, Pirate Halle Bruggeman lost to Laker Mary Nelmark, 6-3, 7-5

• First doubles: Pirate junior Emma Borowicz and Catherine Tiedemann defeated Lakers MaKenna Duncan and Emily Skjonsberg, 6-2, 6-1.

• Second doubles: Pirates Emma Osborn and Hannah Lindemoen lost to Lakers Chloe Will and Siri Vagley, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

• Third doubles: Pirates Audrey Harbott and Eden Haller lost to Lakers Mya Anderson and Marit Engum, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6