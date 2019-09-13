On Thursday, St. James Area volleyball fell in three sets to St. Peter, 25-17. 25-12, 25-17.

Chloe Mickelson led the Saints in digs with eight, while Korryn Karau finished with seven.

Karau was the Saints’ top server, going 7/8 on serves with a pair of aces.

Kelsey Grunewald and Kaydi Anderson each had five kills. Anderson also tallied a block.

Maddie Brey finished with 18 set assists.

On Monday, the Saints returned home to the Event Center, sweeping Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 25-13, 25-23, 25-18.

In the first set, St. James stormed out to an 8-2 lead, fueled by a pair of Maddie Brey aces and two kills from Korryn Karau.

Brey was a perfect 21/21 on serves while tallying four aces and 23 set assists.

Karau and Kaydi Anderson each recorded seven kills on the night.

The Saints never let up, with Addie Bowers recording a kill later in the set for a 20-6 St. James lead. St.

James recorded five aces, catching the Knights flat-footed time and time again.

Quick passing led to fluid offense for the Saints in the opening set.

“We came out with a lot of intensity,” said head coach Jodi Geistfeld. “I think the girls had it in their heads that they were going to win tonight and they came out and did it.”

The early portions of the second set provided much of the same, with the Saints jumping out to a 7-2 lead.

But the Knights did what knights do-fight back- and eventually tied the set at 13 all, forcing Geistfeld to use a timeout and refocus her slowly unraveling squad.

“Well, first of all, we had to quit missing serves,” said Geistfeld. “They were struggling on serve receives so there was no reason to miss serves, but we did. We just had to get our intensity back. The girls kind of got a bit down on themselves, so just getting that confidence back up again.”

St. James responded taking the next two points, with the help of a few unforced errors by LCWM.

A kill by Lakesha Carter cut the Saints’ lead to 20-19.

An Addie Bowers kill and an attack into the net by Deann Streit put the Knights on the ropes.

More unforced errors by the Saints kept the Knights alive.

With the score 24-23 in favor of St. James, a wide serve by Allie Wiens put a bow on set two, and put the Saints in command two sets to zero.

Lake Crystal took control early in the third set, fueled by a pair of kills by Serena Van Note.

A pair of Kaydi Anderson kills and aces by Anderson and Callie Radenbaugh tied the set at six before a kill by Addie Bowers put the Saints ahead.

Radenbaugh went 12/12 on serves with a pair of aces.

The teams traded points before a rapid 5-0 run by the Saints put St. James ahead 16-11.

Lake Crystal had one last gasp, with an ace by Grace Rydeen capping a 5-1 run.

The Saints proved to be too much down the stretch, with kills by Kierra Curry, Anderson, Bowers, and Brey helping to slam the door shut on the Knights.

The win over LCWM provides a confidence booster Geistfeld’s team needed, “I think it (our confidence) is high. We have two of the tougher teams out of the way so now we can look forward to playing against teams that we can compete with and hopefully win.”

Chloe Mickelson, Korryn Karau and Bowers each had seven digs for the Saints, who improve to 2-3 on the season.