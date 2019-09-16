The University of Minnesota Crookston football team held St. Cloud State to just 10 points in the first half, but the Huskies would come out of the break and score 28 points to pick up a 38-0 win. The Golden Eagle defense performed well in the first half as they limited the Huskies to just 140 yards in the first half. Minnesota Crookston’s offense struggled overall as the St. Cloud State defense held the Golden Eagles to just 114 yards on the day.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-2 with Saturday’s loss. St. Cloud State moves to 2-0 with the victory.

The Golden Eagles had four sacks defensively, all coming in the first half. Minnesota Crookston’s defense held St. Cloud State to 399 yards with 285 of those yards coming in the second half. Minnesota Crookston’s defense looked to captain Will Cross (R-Sr., LB, Turtle Lake, Wis.) with nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Reece Walno (R-So., DL, Spearfish, S.D.) added seven tackles, while Logan Huso (Sr., DL, Eagan, Minn.) chipped in six tackles. Joe Warner (Sr., DL, St. Louis Park, Minn.), Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.), Trevor Long, Jr. (R-Sr., LB, Brooklyn Park, Minn.) and Ben Branscom (R-Jr., DL, Woodbury, Minn.) all picked up sacks. The Golden Eagles tallied four sacks for the second-straight game.

At quarterback, Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas) went 3-of-11 with 49 yards. Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Mich.) was 4-of-6 for 30 yards. Their top target was Nathan Coy (R-So., WR, Sun Prairie, Wis.) with three catches for 28 yards, while Jonattan Mudd (Sr., WR, Gardena, Calif.) added a catch for 19 yards.

On the ground, Boyce Harr (R-So., RB, Spearfish, S.D.) led the way with six carries for 19 yards.

Defense was the theme early on in Saturday’s game. The Golden Eagles came up with a big stop on St. Cloud State’s first offensive possession as Steele came up with a big sack to halt to the drive at the St. Cloud State 48.

The Huskies were set up in a strong position after they came away with a defensive stop on the ensuing drive. A punt return of 21 yards by James Smith set up the Huskies at the Minnesota Crookston 41. St. Cloud State moved into scoring position on a 31-yard pass from Lawhorn to Teige. The Huskies would score on a two-yard quarterback keeper by Lawhorn to put St. Cloud State ahead 7-0.

Later, a 30-yard attempt by Adam Stage extended the lead to 10-0 for St. Cloud State. Minnesota Crookston had a few chances with limited time remaining, but were unable to come up with any points going into the break.

Out of the break, St. Cloud State moved the ball down the field led by a 12-yard pass from Lawhorn to Gimza as the Huskies got the ball down to the St. Cloud State 22. On fourth down, Lawhorn found a Teige for a 20-yard gain down to the Minnesota Crookston two-yard line. Blando went in on the next play on a two-yard rush to extend the lead to 17-0 early in the third quarter.

Minnesota Crookston was unable to get much going on the offensive side for their first drive of the half as a sack by Joe Carpenter and Devin Krzanowski put the ball back to the Minnesota Crookston 19.

The Huskies were able to move the ball down to the two yard line as Lawhorn found John Solberg on a 45-yard strike. St. Cloud State went in on a two-yard touchdown rush by Curtwan Evans.

Minnesota Crookston was stalled out again offensively forcing a punt deep in their own territory. McRoberts dropped the snap on the punt and was tackled at his own four yard line, setting the Huskies up in great position.

St. Cloud State scored on a two-yard rush by Paris Howell to push the advantage out to 31-0.

The Huskies moved the lead to 38-0 on a 15-yard touchdown run by Lawhorn.

The Golden Eagles came away with a defensive stop after not being able to move the ball much offensively led by a quarterback hurry on third down by Long.

Minnesota Crookston was able to get the ball moving on the following drive. Scott found Coy for a 16-yard strike. Two plays later, Boyce Harr moved the ball 10 yards down the field for a first down. On the next play, Scott found Kyler Banks 14 yards down to the Minnesota Crookston 43. A pass interference call on the Huskies moved the ball into St. Cloud State territory at the 45. However, the drive would stall out led by a sack by Luke Dunsmoor and Tyler Turiff.

St. Cloud State would run the clock down the rest of the way as they took a 38-0 win on Saturday.

Minnesota Crookston returns home for two-straight weeks starting with the Hub Cap Game Sat., Sept. 21 at 12 p.m., against Bemidji State University.