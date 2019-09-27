They'll take on Park Rapids at 10 a.m. and Roseau at 1 p.m.

The Crookston Pirate girls’ tennis team on Saturday will host a triangular against Park Rapids and Roseau. The Pirates will take on the Panthers at 10 a.m. and the Rams at 1 p.m. at the Crookston High School tennis court complex.



The Pirates will be coming off the Northwest Quadrangular in Thief River Falls on Wednesday at which they tied for second place. The host Prowlers took first with 18 points, followed by Crookston and East Grand Forks with 9 points each. Moorhead came in fourth with 4 points.

"I was happy with how the girls played," Head Coach Cody Brekken said. "We are getting to crunch time and the girls know it. They are taking a more competitive approach and it is showing in the matches."



The biggest bright spot for the Pirates was a 3-0 day for sophomore Emma Osborn at fourth singles, which earned her a first-place finish.

“She has played almost all doubles; she played some singles early this year at the Park Rapids quad and got a portion of a match in later in the season against Osakis in Alexandria,” Brekken said of Osborn. “Emma O. hits a hard ball and has gotten more consistent as the season has gone on making her tough at #4 singles.”



Here’s how the rest of the day played out for the Pirates:



• At first singles, junior Catherine Tiedemann went 2-1 for a third place finish.

• At second singles, sophomore Hayden Winjum went 1-2 to finish fourth.

• At third singles, eighth-grader Halle Winjum went 1-2 to finish third.

• At fourth singles, Osborn went undefeated and took first.

• At first doubles, sophomore Hanna Lindemoen and senior Eden Haller went 1-2 and finished third.

• At second doubles, eighth-grader Emma Gunderson and freshman Halle Bruggeman went 1-2 and finished third.

• At third doubles, senior Audrey Harbott and eight-grader Brekken Tull went 0-3 and finished fourth.

Brekken said Tiedemann continues to face the other team's strongest competition, and she keeps battling.

“It is a unique challenge in tennis being the best player on a team but not seeing as much success in matches as some teammates because that player always has to play the others team’s best,” he said of Tiedemann. “Catherine has been showing steady growth and it has led to success at #1 singles. We have a few habits to work on but she has been playing improved tennis for sure.”

The younger Winjum has won a lot of matches, mostly at third singles this season, so for her to go 1-2 in TRF was unusual. But Brekken said it's a growing experience for her.

"She ran into two players that can hit as consistently as she could and played the Moorhead girl to the wire,” Brekken said of Halle Winjum. “There were a couple a points I know she would want back in that one but I know she learned from them and these matches will be a little extra drive for her in the next few weeks.“