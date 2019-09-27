The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team will hold their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) home opening weekend as they host Winona State University Fri., Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., and Upper Iowa University Sat., Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.



This Weekend

Winona State (1-4, 0-2 NSIC) at Minnesota Crookston (0-3, 0-2 NSIC)

Fri., Sept. 27 – 3 p.m.

Live Stats – https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk



Upper Iowa (0-3-2, 0-1-1 NSIC) at Minnesota Crookston (0-3, 0-2 NSIC)

Sat., Sept. 29 – 1 p.m.

Live Stats – https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk



Minnesota Crookston Tidbits

The Golden Eagles are looking to get their first result of 2019 and of the Kyle Halfpop era. Minnesota Crookston enters the weekend with a 0-3 (0-2 NSIC) mark. Minnesota Crookston will host Winona State and Upper Iowa over Homecoming weekend.



The Golden Eagles continue to improve on the 2019 season. Minnesota Crookston kept a clean sheet in the first half of the St. Cloud State game last Sunday. The Golden Eagles were led by Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario), who turned away 10 shots from the Huskies in the opening stanza. Minnesota Crookston is looking to continue to improve on the offensive end. The Golden Eagles are looking for their elusive first goal of the season. Minnesota Crookston has six shots on the season with three shots on goal. The number isn’t completely indicative of the chances the Golden Eagles have had, as they have continued to garner more chances on the opposing end in recent games.



The Golden Eagles have been led by Jessica Withrow (Jr., MF/F, Gardnerville, Nev.) with two shots. Paige Pettit (Sr., D, St. Michael, Minn.), Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF/F, Tacoma, wash.) and Mataya Mierzejewski (So., D/MF, Woodbury, Minn.) each have shots on goal for the Golden Eagles.



Minnesota Crookston has limited chances in the back end as their center backs Pettit, Katie Emmett (Jr., D, Bohermeen, Ireland) and Sarah Hall (Jr., D/MF, Sammamish, Wash.) have been strong. In net, Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) has a 2.91 goals against average with 25 saves and a .758 save percentage. DiMario Done is eighth all-time in saves at Minnesota Crookston.



Projected Starters (Based on Last Week’s Line-Up)

Jr. GK 1 Athena DiMario Done (5-8, Windsor, Ontario)

Sr. D 10 Jacqueline Burke (5-5, Anchorage, Alaska)

Jr. D 12 Katie Emmett (Bohermeen, Ireland)

Jr. D 13 Sarah Hall (5-8, Sammamish, Wash.)

Sr. D 19 Paige Pettit (5-8, St. Michael, Minn.)

So. D 15 Kiya Gere (5-9, Vancouver, Wash.)

So. MF 18 Mataya Mierzejewski (5-11, Woodbury, Minn.)

So. MF 4 Tyler Goodwin (5-1, Covina, Calif.)

Jr. MF 22 Jessica Withrow (5-6, Gardnerville, Nev.)

Jr. MF 2 Vanessa Shelton (5-0, Tacoma, Wash.)

Jr. F 3 Maggie Peterson (5-3, Princeton, Minn.)



Winona State Preview

Winona State enters the weekend with a 1-4 (0-2 NSIC) mark. The Warriors are in their second season under Head Coach Matt Kellogg, who is the former UND women’s soccer coach. Winona State has been led by forward Georgette Topalis with three goals on the year. Courtney Wiencek has added two goals for the Warriors in 2019. The Warriors have scored goals in four of five of their contests, but have struggled at times defensively. Winona State is coming off a 4-2 loss to Concordia-St. Paul as they allowed 22 shots on the day with 14 shots on goal. The Warriors had 13 shots on their own with five shots on goal, but they still fell 4-2.







In net, Winona State is led by Yanel Ortiz, who has a 2.60 goals against average and 38 saves on the season.







The Golden Eagles tied Winona State 1-1 in Winona, Minn. last season with a Lindsey Daml (R-Jr., D/MF, North Pole, Alaska) goal in the 88th minute.







Upper Iowa Preview



Upper Iowa enters the weekend with a 0-3-2 (0-1-1 NSIC) mark. The Peacocks have struggled to find the back of the net as Upper Iowa has just one goal on the year. The goal came from freshman Aimee Kemper. Jessica Kron and Katie Samuels have led Upper Iowa with 10 shots on the 2019 season. The Peacocks have 56 shots on the season with 27 shots on goal. Defensively, Upper Iowa has allowed 106 shots with 57 shots on goal.







In net, Upper Iowa has looked to Natalie Rudrud with a 1.70 goals against average and 44 saves. The Peacocks have allowed 57 shots on goal through five games.







The Golden Eagles lone win of 2018 came with a 1-0 win over Upper Iowa on a last second goal with two seconds remaining.