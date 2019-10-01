The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team fell 3-0 to Upper Iowa University Mon., Sept. 30 at the Minnesota Crookston Soccer Field. The Golden Eagles came out strong and played a great first 15 minutes where they were able to connect passes and get scoring chances. However, Upper Iowa utilized one first half goal and two second half tallies led by Facienne Graham to upend Minnesota Crookston on the cold and rainy day in Crookston.



The Golden Eagles continue to garner more offensive opportunities, despite the tough result, as they look to continue to build in the early games of the Kyle Halfpop era.



Monday’s game was originally moved due to a thunderstorm that produced lightning around the Crookston area through much of Sunday afternoon. The Golden Eagles fall to 0-5 (0-4 NSIC) with Monday’s loss. Upper Iowa moves to 2-4-1 (1-2-1) with the victory.



Minnesota Crookston had seven shots and four shots on goal on the game. The Golden Eagles were led by Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.), who continues to be the key offensive player for Minnesota Crookston. Peterson scored the goal for the Golden Eagles Friday against Winona State and had three shots on goal Monday. Mataya Mierzejewski (So., MF/D, Woodbury, Minn.) tallied three shots and one shot on goal. Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF/F, Tacoma, Wash.) added one shot.



Upper Iowa was led by Graham, who used her speed to give the Golden Eagle defense fits at times on Monday. Graham finished with a goal and an assist, with six shots and three shots on goal. Emily Fellowes and Haley Ramberg each added a goal off the bench. Joline Hellstroem had three shots and two shots on goal, while Credence White chipped in two shots on goal.



The Peacocks finished with 24 overall shots with 14 shots on goal.



Minnesota Crookston struggled in the final 75 minutes to get the ball on the Upper Iowa side of the field. The Golden Eagles played great soccer in the first 15 minutes, as they looked like the dominant side in the tilt. The Peacocks had 14 shots with six shots on goal in the final 30 minutes of the first half. That was after they had just one shot on goal in the first 15 minutes. Upper Iowa was aided by nine corner kicks in the first half as they were able to win balls in the corner and help generate chances on the offensive end.



Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) finished with three goals against and 11 saves. DiMario Done has 164 career saves, needing seven saves to move into seventh all-time and surpass Ashley Holland.



Natalie Rudrud had a clean sheet on the day with four saves in the win for Upper Iowa.



Minnesota Crookston set the early tone of the game as they have most of the offensive opportunity. Upper Iowa’s first shot came in the 13th minute on a Jayna Morikawa shot on goal. The Peacocks set the tone over the next 27 minutes heading into their goal, as they had 14 shots with six shots on goal.



Upper Iowa would lift the lid on the scoring on a shot by Graham, that initially looked to be corralled by DiMario Done, but slipped through her arms into the back of the net to put the Peacocks ahead 1-0.



Minnesota Crookston had three shots in the first half with their lone shot on goal coming in the 25th minute from Peterson.



Upper Iowa built off their lead with a goal early in the second half as Graham worked her way down the right side and found Ramberg in the box for the goal to extend the lead to 2-0.



Minnesota Crookston had three shots during a three-minute stretch starting at the 58 minute mark with Mierzejewski and Peterson each notching shots on goal.



Peterson added another shot on goal in the 64th minute as the Golden Eagles looked to scrap back into the game.



The Peacocks would get the final goal in the 85th minute as Fellowes got the ball after an Upper Iowa pass was deflected off the Golden Eagle defense to Fellowes, who scored to push the lead to 3-0.



Upper Iowa would earn the win 3-0, despite strong moments in the early moments of the game from Minnesota Crookston.



The Golden Eagles will look to channel the first 15 minutes of Monday, along with the first half Friday against a strong Winona State team. Minnesota Crookston hits the road Fri., Oct. 4 to face Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn., at 3 p.m. The Golden Eagles then take on Kyle Halfpop’s former employer University of Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6.



