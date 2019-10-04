JV team defeats East Grand Forks.

Thursday evening, the East Grand Forks volleyball team visited the Crookston High School, playing a four set game against the Pirates. The Pirates lost after a long battle (25-16, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22) in a best of five match.

The first set was primarily a back and forth, starting off, though the Pirates had a few kills early on. Repeatedly tying and sliding in occasional kills, EGF got a 5-0 streak rolling after Crookston gained the lead 13-12. The Green Wave swept in for the rest of the set and finished off the match 25-16.

The second set, Crookston started off strong yet again with two aces and kills, leading into an 8-0 run. The Green Wave tried to close the gap, but the Pirates held tight to their lead, Jasmin Hanson finishing off the set with a kill. The set ended 16-25 in the Pirates’ favor, the teams tied 1-1 for sets.

The third set didn’t follow the Pirate precedent of a starting lead, EGF taking a 9-2 lead, Hanson’s several kills the only speed bump as EGF swept the rest of the set in a 25-14 victory.

The final set returned to a good start for the Pirates with a 6-1 run, Amelia Overgaard making two aces immediately. EGF fought to close the gap throughout the gap, tying every few points, Crookston always regaining the lead until an opponent kill and ace turned the tide, EGF winning the set 25-22 and winning the game 3-1.

Both Kasey Cwikla and Jasmin Hanson made nine kills through the game, each also making a block along with Allie Love. Emily Funk made eleven assists, Amelia Overgaard close behind with nine, the latter also making five aces. Dani Boyle made 23 digs throughout the game, Emma Boll making seven digs.

The Pirates team will be back on the court Tuesday, October 8th, hosting the Warren-Alverado-Oslo team, varsity beginning at 7:15 pm.